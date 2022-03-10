Mississippi athlete impressed with first visit

Mississippi athlete Isaac Smith was one of many high school prospects who visited the Vols on Saturday. And like many, the 4-star prospect was impressed with what he saw out of the Big Orange faithful.

“The fanbase at the basketball game was live. It was really good. I love how the coaches interacted with us and how everything looks. It just felt good,” Smith said.

The 6-2, 200 pound athlete was so impressed by his visit, he’s already thinking about a possible return trip

“It was my first time visiting Tennessee and ever coming to Knoxville. I really enjoyed it. I think I’m going to use one of my officials for here. I had heard a lot about Tennessee. It really stood up to what people said it would be.”

Smith said he he got to visit with several on the coaching staff including the defensive staff. It was his first time visiting with head coach Josh Heupel and Smith said that went well.

“Me and Coach Mack have a good relationship and I hit it off well with Coach Heupel,” Smith explained.

Smith said he may be seeing LSU next, but he also has several other trips to make.

“I have to see Georgia, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State again. Ole Miss again and Duke,” Smith said. “I may be going to LSU next. I’m not for sure yet.”

As of now, Smith plans o see the Vols again before a late summer decision.

“I plan on committing before the season and being an early enrollee somewhere,” Smith offered.