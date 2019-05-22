Blessed and extremely honored too receive an offer from The University Of Tennessee‼️‼️🍊🍊 @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/KL3hVXp37B

As spring evaluations continue, Tennessee continues to hand out offers. One of the latest going out went to Class of 2020 athlete Emmanuel Forbes, Jr. from Grenada, Mississippi.

Forbes committed to Mississippi State back in February and still calls himself a Bulldog commitment, but is not shutting the door on other schools.

“They are one of my top schools,” Forbes said of State. “But I’m open to other schools.”

One of those schools is Tennessee after receiving the Vol offer las Monday.

“I always liked them growing up. It’s kind of big to get that offer,” Forbes said. “I just like them growing up. I liked the colors.”

Tennessee is recruiting Forbes as an athlete. He plays safety, receiver and returns kicks for Grenada High School and schools are recruiting him to to play either side of the ball. Forbes said he preference is to play the position that can get him on the field the quickest. This offseason, Forbes is focusing on specific things for each side of the ball.

“I’m working on my footwork and coming out of my breaks defensively and my route running on offense,” said Forbes, who is 6-2, 170 pounds. “I’m athletic. I’m a long. I have a 43 inch vertical. I run a 4.5.”

Forbes spent some time in Oxford last year and has been to Mississippi State this year. He plans to see the Vols as soon as he can and anticipates he will take official visits to Tennessee, LSU and Mississippi State.

Forbes said he’s looking for a couple of things when it comes to the schools he will decide from.

“What conference they are in. How many people they are sending to the league at my position,” Forbes said.