Mississippi defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin talks Vol visit
North Mississippi defensive end Kamarion Franklin got a visit from Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner last week. Then on Saturday, Franklin was on Rocky Top for Tennessee's junior day where he felt plenty of love.
"I got to know the coaches and they showed love," Franklin said. "I liked the photo shoot really well. I liked the facilities and just the overall visit."
Garner has identified the 2024 edge rusher as a priority for that class of prospects. He spent a solid amount of time with him on Saturday.
"He's a pretty good coach," Franklin said. "He let me know that this is the place to be at and he showed love."
Franklin visited for a game this fall. He loved the atmosphere and pageantry of a fall Saturday at Neyland and as for this trip, it was a different perspective.
"I felt the love and the vibe at the game this fall," Franklin said. "The fans, the players and the coaches all show love. They are united together.
"Today I learned how they work and how the operate."
At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Franklin is long and aggressive. He plays the game with a never say die attitude. That's something that Garner and other college coaches have told him they like.
"They love my effort, my size and my talent," Franklin said. "They love the way that I chase plays and play with effort. My motor as I don't stop. It's just how I am."
Indiana, Memphis, Texas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State join the Vols in the early mix for Franklin. He got to hear from Garner and defensive coordinator Tim Banks about how they defense is set up and how it would benefit him.
"How the defense is set up," Franklin said. "The aggressive mindset they have is appealing to me.
"They were telling me how I'd set up on defense, how I'd be able to make plays and how they would use me. They need me and they see me playing defensive end that would fit my play style."