Mississippi defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin talks Vol visit

North Mississippi defensive end Kamarion Franklin got a visit from Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner last week. Then on Saturday, Franklin was on Rocky Top for Tennessee's junior day where he felt plenty of love.

"I got to know the coaches and they showed love," Franklin said. "I liked the photo shoot really well. I liked the facilities and just the overall visit."

Garner has identified the 2024 edge rusher as a priority for that class of prospects. He spent a solid amount of time with him on Saturday.

"He's a pretty good coach," Franklin said. "He let me know that this is the place to be at and he showed love."

Franklin visited for a game this fall. He loved the atmosphere and pageantry of a fall Saturday at Neyland and as for this trip, it was a different perspective.

"I felt the love and the vibe at the game this fall," Franklin said. "The fans, the players and the coaches all show love. They are united together.

"Today I learned how they work and how the operate."



