MJ Bennett has Vols high following Saturday visit

As Tennessee begins to look at the wide receiver position for next year’s 2024 cycle, MJ Bennett will be one of the first names on the board. The talented 6-foot, 170-pound play-maker checked out Tennessee on Saturday and left feeling good about the Vols.

“The visit today was amazing,” the four-star said. “The culture they have in this building is great. The staff went over the culture and trust between the players and coaches – that was really amazing.”

Back in May, Bennett attended Tennessee’s Rocky Topalooza right before the June camp season began. It was his first time on campus – but he knew it wouldn’t be his last. Not for a long shot.

“I wanted to come back here because of the way they’ve been recruiting me,” the wideout said. “They wanted to me to get back up here and I could definitely feel that. It was a no-brainer to come back up here.”

Position coach Kelsey Pope has taken the reigns in this one. The first-year on-the-field instructor is doing well with Bennett in the recruiting game and Saturday further solidified that.

“I like how real he is with me. He told me that I’m one of his top-guys and I actually believe him,” the Greeneville, S.C. naïve said. “The way he told me how he told me he could use me on the field and how I fit in this offense – I really loved it.

“I’m a lengthy guy who can play both inside and outside. I’m versatile and they really like that.”