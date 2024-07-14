TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He was the No. 65 overall pick as he heads to the reigning World Series champions' farm system.

He is coming off a College World Series MVP honor after helping the Vols win the national title.

As a draft-eligible sophomore, Tennessee baseball outfielder Dylan Dreiling has been picked in the 2nd round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Rangers.

As a freshman, Dreiling appeared in 50 matches with 24 coming as starts. He hit .295 with seven home runs and 20 RBI. This set the table for high expectations going forward.

In the following sophomore season, Dreiling found his groove. He settled in as the cleanup hitter for the Vols by the end of the season where he caught fire at the end of the season.

Overall, he hit .341 on the year with 23 home runs and 75 RBI. He also roped 19 doubles and a pair of triples.

In the field, Dreiling made four errors for a .963 fielding percentage. He was the starting left fielder as he recorded 103 put-outs and two assists. This came in 71 appearances and 70 starts.

Dreiling's 2024 season resulted in him being placed on the All-SEC First-Team as an outfielder.

In the College World Series finals, Dreiling hit a home run in each of the three games. This was pivotal in the games two and three wins as he helped the Vols win their first ever national championship.

This included the two-run shot in the seventh inning of game two that proved to be the game-winning swing.

In the first game of the CWS, Dreiling was the hero, as well. He ripped a walk-off hit deep to center field with two outs to complete the memorable comeback that kept Tennessee in the winner's bracket.

Dreiling was the fourth player for Tennessee selected in this year's draft.