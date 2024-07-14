He was the No. 34 overall pick in the draft.

Vols first baseman Blake Burke was taken in the CB Round A round by the Brewers.

Tennessee baseball has had another player drafted in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Burke was a three-year contributor for Tennessee ranging from 2022 to the 2024 national title squad.

As a freshman, he hit .326 in 45 appearances and 22 starts. He mashed a program freshman record 14 home runs on the season while providing a nice bat primarily off the bench. This was during the 2022 season that featured SEC regular season and titles and the No. 1 national seed entering the NCAA Tournament.

This landed him on the SEC All-Freshman team and on Freshmen All-American squads.

The following year, Burke took over as the starting first baseman. He started in all 65 of the games he appeared in while hitting .280 with 16 home runs. This included a crucial swing against Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Super Regional to help earn a spot in the College World Series.

As a junior, Burke showed off the ability to be a complete hitter. His average jumped to .379 while hitting the ball to all parts of the field. He also left the yard 20 times while starting in all 72 appearances.

He was a First-Team All-American by multiple outlets and All-SEC Second Team. He was also on the SEC All-Defensive Team.

While hitting 50 home runs, he sits in second place in program history behind just Christian Moore.

He is the second Vol taken in the draft only behind Moore. He is the second first baseman off the board, as well.