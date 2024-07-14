MLB DRAFT: Tennessee 3B Billy Amick picked in 2nd round by Twins
After spending just one season with Tennessee baseball, Billy Amick has played his way into being picked in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Twins.
He was the No. 60 overall pick in the draft.
This continues a line of successful third basemen under Tony Vitello with Trey Lipscomb already making his MLB debut.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Amick began his career at Clemson where he spent two seasons.
As a freshman with the Tigers, Amick played in just nine games with three starts as the designated hitter while hitting .105.
Then, as a sophomore, he took a considerable jump. As a member of Clemson's ACC championship team that ultimately fell in the regionals to Tennessee, he hit .413 with 13 home runs.This placed him on College Baseball Foundation's All-American First-Team.
Wanting a change of scenery, Amick entered the transfer portal and joined Tennessee. He would carve out a role as the three-hole hitter for the SEC and national championship winning squad.
He hit .306 with 23 home runs. He was one of five players on the team to reach the 20 home run mark which is the most in college baseball history.
In the field, Amick committed eight errors for a .926 fielding percentage. He had limited experience in the hot corner at the college level before the season and looked more comfortable as the season progressed, though.
He was the fourth third baseman selected in the draft and the third player from the Vols.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––