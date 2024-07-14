After spending just one season with Tennessee baseball, Billy Amick has played his way into being picked in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Twins. He was the No. 60 overall pick in the draft. This continues a line of successful third basemen under Tony Vitello with Trey Lipscomb already making his MLB debut. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

