He is the No. 134 overall pick in the event.

Kavares Tears has been picked in the competitive fourth round by the Padres.

Another Tennessee baseball player has heard his named called in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Tears spent three seasons with the Vols but just two were spent on the field. His true freshman campaign was one that was spent on the bench as he earned a redshirt.

As a redshirt freshman, Tears primarily came off the bench but showed flashes. He played in 29 games and made 14 starts. He earned a batting average of .304 while belting a pair of home runs and 11 RBI.

In 2024, Tears became the team's starting right fielder. He also moved over to center field in pinch situations when Hunter Ensley was removed from the game. This became a factor in the College World Series when he made an impressive catch at the wall to save extra bases.

At the plate, Tears hit .324 with a .427 on-base percentage. This came in 71 games and 69 starts. He launched 20 home runs and 62 RBI in the effort.

In the field, he posted a 1.000 fielding percentage. He never made an error and recorded 116 put-outs and six assists.

Tears jumps out to MLB teams due to his pure power. His high exit-velo numbers even on balls that didn't clear the wall or find the outfield grass stand out instantly. In the field, he also has an incredible arm that stacks up with big league outfielders.

He now joins Dylan Dreiling as corner outfielders selected in the draft from Tennessee. He is the sixth Vol selected so far, as well.