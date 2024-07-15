This was the No. 229 overall pick in the draft.

He went in the eighth round to the White Sox.

Combs was the pitcher who closed out both the Vols' SEC Tournament and national titles. He was primarily used as the team's closer where he came in in high leverage situations to pull out wins.

In 2024, he boasted a 3.35 ERA and 3-1 record in 24 appearances and two starts. He claimed six saves, as well, with opponents hitting just .200 against him on the year.

This came following an impressive season out of the bullpen in 2023, as well. He earned a 3.00 ERA and 4-0 record in 26 relief appearances.

Prior to his Vols career, Combs spent time at two different schools. His true freshman year was spent at Coastal Carolina where he qualified for a medical redshirt. He then transferred to the JUCO ranks at College of Central Florida where he was a starter.

Combs is now the third Vols pitcher off the board after Drew Beam and AJ Causey were picked by the Royals.