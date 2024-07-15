He was the No. 76 pick in the draft.

Starting right-handed pitcher Drew Beam has been taken in the third round by the Royals.

The first pitcher is off the board from Tennessee baseball in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Beam joins a large group of pitchers to have a professional opportunity after being developed under Tony Vitello and Frank Anderson with the Vols. Garrett Crochet is an All-Star while Ben Joyce has already made his MLB Debut. Chase Dollander is also rising quickly through the minor leagues.

Beam joined Tennessee as an in-state product out of Murfreesboro. He made an instant impact on the Vols' pitching staff while appearing in 16 games and making 15 starts as a freshman on the 2022 squad. He posted an ERA of 2.72 and 8-1 record in this time.

This earned him SEC Freshman of the Year and All-American honors after just one season. He was pivotal in the team that won both SEC titles and was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The following year, Beam stepped up once again. His numbers dipped but he was still an extremely effective starter for the 2023 team that made it to the College World Series.

Beam earned an ERA of 3.63 with a 9-5 record that season.

As a junior in 2024, Beam settled into the Saturday position of the starting rotation and continued to be a dependable piece. In 19 starts, he had an ERA of 4.22 and 9-2 record. He pitched well down the stretch including in the game two win over Texas A&M in the CWS finals to help win the national championship.

He was the fifth Tennessee player taken in this year's draft.