Mobile (Ala.) defensive back Edwin White is in Knoxville today to check out the Vols and to catch their first major scrimmage of the spring.

The 5-11, 172-pound sophomore will see Tennessee for the second time, as the Class of 2021 prospect has been on Jeremy Pruitt's radar since getting offered in February a year ago

“This will be my second time visiting up there,” White said. “I liked the experience the first time I visited there. It’s a nice atmosphere. I came up for camp after freshman year.”

White has kept in contact with linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer, as well as Pruitt. White appreciates Sherrer’s straight forward recruiting approach.

“He keeps it real,” White offered. “He’s not giving you a sales pitch all the time.”

This weekend, White is hoping to see a couple of things in his return trip to Tennessee.

“I am hoping to see the family feel there and I want to see the way the coaches coach their players,” White explained.

In addition to seeing the Vols today, White has already seen South Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, holding offers from all three schools. He’s scheduled to visit Kansas in April and will likely see the in-state schools soon.

“I will probably visit Auburn and Alabama, both have been in contact the last week,” White said.

White admits that distance from home is a bit of a factor as he would like to stay close to his family.

“I’m looking for a place were my mom can attend my games,” White said. “Of course, education is important. And maybe the biggest factor is the people that would be around me.”

White hopes to commit before for the start of his senior season in 2020. This summer, he hopes to see a few more places.

“I am thinking about doing a couple of camps,” White said. “I think I’m going to go see Missouri and Arkansas. I think I might also attend Florida.”