Mohan suspended indefinitely after arrest

Tennessee linebacker William Mohan has been suspended indefinitely by head coach Josh Heupel following an arrest Sunday, a university spokesman told Volquest.

“We are aware of the recent arrest of football student-athlete William Mohan. He was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities.”

Mohan was arrested on a warrant after police responded to a domestic disturbance, a report said.

Our media partners at WVLT reported that, “KPD officers spoke with the victim, who told police she had invited Mohan over, but she realized he was drunk when arrived. She told officers she rushed him to her room so her roommates would not wake up.

Mohan reportedly began to initiate sex with the victim, and when she said no, he reportedly began calling her derogatory terms.

Mohan became angry and used one hand to grab her face and the other to choke the victim, the report stated. The victim told police that Mohan reportedly choked the victim by grabber her and pulling her towards him.

The victim told police she screamed, escaped Mohan’s grasp and grabbed an iron from her desk, asking Mohan to leave. The report stated that he refused, and the victim went into the kitchen to grab a kitchen knife.

When the victim returned to the bedroom with a knife in hand, she told Mohan to leave again. The report stated that Mohan walked up to her and used one hand to grab her throat and the other to take the knife away.

At this point, one of the victim’s roommates entered the bedroom and also told Mohan to leave, according to the report. The victim told police that Mohan did leave but shortly afterward started calling her and knocking on her door again.“

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Mohan on Sept. 16.

Mohan transferred to Tennessee from Michigan prior to the the 2021 season.

The 6-1, 215 linebacker played in 12 games last season recording 9 tackles.

As a freshman at Michigan, Mohan played in one game and recorded one tackle.

Mohan was expected be a stalwart on special teams and be a reserve linebacker.