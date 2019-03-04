Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-04 10:42:29 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Monday 3-2-1: Base-Vols stay hot

Qxletvoyvmuccwb3ja5v
Ryan Schumpert
Volquest.com

Tennessee's baseball team improved to 12-0 after sweeping the week, tying the program’s best-ever start. Tennessee defeated five different opponents last week, including some with success over SEC ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}