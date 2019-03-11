Volquest.com

Tennessee dropped its first game of the season Sunday, falling to Fresno State 10-7. Tennessee went 3-1 on the week, including some fun games this weekend.

Let’s look back at the entertaining week and look forward to the start of conference play.

THREE OBSERVATIONS

1. Some clarity on the DH spot: Last week, I asked what Tony Vitello would do with Tennessee’s designated hitter spot in trying to balance Pete Derkay and Al Soularie.

We got some clarity in that spot this week as Soularie started all four games for the Vols. In fact, Soularie started all four games in left field as Vitello moved Evan Russell to the DH spot.

Derkay saw just two pinch hit at-bats this week, both for Russell, going 0-for-1 with a walk. The junior has struggled early this season, hitting just .211.

It could be tough for the first basemen to see significant at-bats right now, as Soularie and Luc Lipcius are hitting the ball well.

Soularie didn’t disappoint with his opportunity, going 7-for-13 with six walks, three home runs, and six RBIs.

The junior college transfer also made an excellent sliding catch in foul territory in Saturday’s 13-9 win over Fresno State.

Soularie seems to have entrenched himself in the Vols lineup right now as his diverse skill set and power could prove to be a huge addition in the middle of Tennessee’s lineup.

2. Vols show some attitude: Things got a little chippy at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this weekend, as words were exchanged frequently between the two teams.

After some chirping over the first game and a half, things came to a head in the eighth inning of Saturday’s game. The Bulldogs were doing a lot of talking from the dugout as they erased a large portion of the 11-run deficit.

When the umpire sent the game to a rain delay with one out and two Fresno runners on base, the Bulldogs head coach Mike Batesole was irate. The game had mostly been played in a downpour, and he didn’t understand why the game was going to a rain delay after the Bulldogs starter, Nikoh Mitchell, clearly had some problems throwing the ball earlier.

Things intensified the next day when Garrett Crochet struck out back-to-back Fresno State batters on a 3-2 pitch to leave the bases loaded and keep Tennessee’s lead at 11-9.

Crochet proceeded to stare down the Fresno bench while he and some teammates shared some choice words with the Bulldogs.

Both benches then cleared, though umpires successfully got between the two teams to keep the situation from escalating further.

It feels safe to say Batesole won’t be bringing his squad to Knoxville for a rematch anytime soon.

Vitello said after the game that his team needed to tone it down in some instances, but was glad that he didn’t ever have to light a fire under his team. In all honesty, I think the young coach loved the attitude from his team. It was him who called Batesole “a meatstick” Sunday after the Bulldogs coach said something to one of his players.

This team is obviously confident, and that’s something I think will play to their advantage as they begin SEC play. This team is going to take their lumps and you don’t want them to be easily dejected.

3. Pitching struggles, but no need to panic: Tennessee entered the weekend with the nation’s best team ERA at 0.94. The Vols left the weekend with an ERA over 2.0 after giving up 22 runs.

Vols’ ace Garrett Stallings gave up three early runs on Friday before he was able to steady himself and pitch six innings while surrendering just those three runs. The junior also gave up a season-high 11 hits during his outing.

Tennessee’s bullpen had been nearly perfect this season, giving up just one run but the unit cratered in the rain on Saturday night, allowing nine runs in the eight inning alone. Four UT pitchers saw action, walking seven batters and hitting one.

Those two things aren’t overly concerning to me as the conditions were horrible Saturday and the Vols were throwing some pitchers that won’t log a ton of innings this season.

Stallings' start was the first time this year that he wasn’t absolutely excellent and his improved off speed pitches continue to help him get out of jams.

Zach Linginfelter had his second-straight start with only one walk, as the junior’s command continues to improve. He’s also thrown at least six innings in three straight starts.

The most alarming thing of the weekend was another poor outing from Will Neely. The senior gave up eight runs Sunday in his 3.1 innings of work.

More on that below.

TWO QUESTIONS

1. Does Vitello continue to roll with Neely on Sundays?

Neely’s poor start Sunday was the second time in his last three appearances that he wasn’t able to get out of the fourth inning.

The senior’s ERA is 6.16 and he hasn’t had his best stuff since his first start against Appalachian State.

As conference play starts this weekend, Tennessee can’t afford these poor starts consistently, and if the Vols don’t still have Crochet available to pitch a couple innings on Sundays they’re going to have a hard time winning if Neely can’t give them at least five innings.

I think Vitello will, and should, give Neely the ball next Sunday at Auburn, but if he turns in another poor performance you ride with someone else the following Sunday against South Carolina.

If it comes to that, it will be fascinating to see if Vitello turns to mid-week starter Sean Hunley or to the hard-throwing lefty in Crochet. Having a left hander that can strike out batters the way Crochet can is invaluable and I think Vitello wants to keep him in the bullpen.

Hunley has been great for the Vols this season, surrendering just two earned runs in his 16 innings pitched, but Sunday in the SEC is a different animal than pitching mid-week baseball.

2. What to expect from Auburn?

Tennessee will open SEC play Friday night at Auburn in what the Vols hope is the first of many Top 25 matchups of spring.

Auburn is currently ranked No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and hold a 14-2 record.

The Tigers haven’t played an exceptionally hard schedule but have series sweeps over Cincinnati and UTSA, while winning series over a good Georgia Southern program and a 10-5 Central Florida team.

The Tigers have an elite Friday night starter in sophomore Tanner Burns. The Decatur, Alabama native currently has a 3-0 record and a 0.68 ERA.

Despite a tough start to the 2019 season, shortstop Will Holland is a strong bat for the Tigers. The junior hit .313 in 2018 with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs.

The opening series is a huge one for the Vols as they try to avoid the pitfall of squandering a great start to the season with a horrible conference record like they have in years past.

Auburn is a very solid team, but eight of the Vols’ 10 conference opponents are ranked in the Top 25, so it’s not going to get much easier for Tennessee after the opening weekend. A series win this weekend would be absolutely huge for their postseason chances.

ONE PREDICTION

Vols will go .500 on Friday nights in conference play

On first glance, this statement may not say much, but the Vols have really struggled on Friday nights in SEC play over the past few seasons.

Over the past five seasons Tennessee has posted a 17-33 record on series opening nights.

If Tennessee is going to make it to Hoover and beyond, the Vols have to be better than that.

I think they can with Garrett Stallings' growth. I know I’ve said it a lot at this point, but Stallings has turned himself into a completely different pitcher with his improved breaking ball.

The junior has a 4-0 record and 1.63 ERA in 2019. He’s now only two strikeouts away from matching his total a year ago at 37.

Tennessee has itself a legit Friday night SEC starter. I don’t think that’s something the Vols have been able to say the last few years. Unfortunately for UT, almost everyone it will face will too, so the Vols aren’t about to go 10-0 on Friday nights. I do think they can go at least 5-5 though, and that would be a big and important upgrade.