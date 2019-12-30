Monday's 3-2-1
Tennessee (8-4) had a rough end to its non-conference slate and will head into SEC play having lost three of its last four games. It’s not the way that anyone in Orange hoped to be ringing in the N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news