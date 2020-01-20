Monday's 3-2-1
Tennessee got a split last week to reach 3-2 in the SEC with a big week ahead that includes a road trip to No. 6 Kansas. We look back at last week and toward what lies ahead for this team in today'...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news