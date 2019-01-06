Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-06 22:45:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Monday's 3-2-1, blowout review and a look ahead to two roadies

Ioz4ly4pu1qbo7h1ia69
Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

Third-ranked Tennessee is playing some excellent basketball at the moment, just ask Georgia. The Vols got out of the gates strong in SEC play with a 96-50 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday and now ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}