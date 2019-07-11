Four-star linebacker Reggie Grimes has plenty on his plate these days. Grimes is adjusting to his new school, as he has transferred to Ravenwood High where his father is now an assistant coach and he’s working towards a college decision.

A decision he will announce late fall.

“I’m making my commitment on November 2nd. I take my visit to Tennessee the weekend they play Georgia. Then as far the transition to a new high school, it’s the same stuff football wise, just new people. It’s going pretty good. We are all starting to click together. It will be a lot of fun this year,” Grimes said.

Grimes as already visited South Carolina officially and he will visit Alabama officially on September 20th. Vanderbilt and Florida State are also schools on Grimes’ list.

“It will be stability as far as coaching wise,” Grimes said when asked what will the key factors in his decision.

“Everyone wants to come in and play early. If I come in and have the opportunity to play early I will take it. But if I need some time to develop I’m good with doing that too. A winning program. A team with a lot of potential to be great. And a place that feels like home.”

The 6-4, 240-pound prospect said he has a growing relationship with the Tennessee coaching staff.

“I talk to coach Pruitt and coach Ansley once or twice a week every week,” Grimes said. “Definitely comfortable with them. They are both really down to earth people. They will both tell you how it is. They won’t give you the run around. They won’t tell you what you want to hear. They will tell you what you need to hear.”

Grimes is also comfortable with some of the Vols, including some of the current commitments like defensive back Keyshawn Lawrence.

“We talk all the time. I just saw Keyshawn (on Wednesday) at a 7 on 7 tournament,” Grimes said. “We see each other a lot. We always talk about it (playing together). All of us talk about going to the same school because it’s the game guys we group up playing with. It is what it is. I would love to go to the same school as all of those guys, but if we don’t that’s just the way it works out.”

As the dead period continues and high school practices get into full swing, Grimes is working on his game. A game that he feels has much more versatility than a year ago.

“On all fronts really, my footwork, my hands, coverage and rushing the passer,” Grimes said of his improvement. “I feel like I am a more complete player than I was last year. I feel like I will have a better year than I had last year.”

Grimes improvement can also be enhanced by his teammates around him. Ravenwood has a lot of talent. Class of 2021 linebacker Junior Colson and 2021 tight end Jake Briningstool, both have been offered by Tennessee and many more power-5 programs join Grimes on a loaded Raptors squad. Grimes also competes with and against Defensive end Luke Shouse, an Ole Miss commitment and Duke pledge and offensive lineman Graham Barton, who Grimes goes against a lot off the edge.

“Those guys can do a lot,” Grimes said. “It will allow me to do more. They will ask all of us to do a lot more. We don’t have to worry about a lot of roles and stuff. We can go out there, be athletic and make plays.”

Rivals.com ranks Grimes as a 4-star linebacker in the class of 2020.