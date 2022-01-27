Move to bench paying off for Fulkerson and the Vols

John Fulkerson probably didn’t envision coming off the bench when he decided to take advantage of the NCAA’s free year of eligibility.

Following a bout with COVID-19 during Christmas break, however, it’s the reality of the situation Fulkerson finds himself in.

Fulkerson missed Tennessee’s game against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Dec. 29 due to COVID and struggled in the following four games upon his return. As the Vols went 2-2 during that stretch with wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina, and embarrassing losses to LSU and Kentucky, Fulkerson averaged just 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds on 41.1% shooting from the field.

The sixth-year senior’s struggles sparked Barnes to make a change and remove Fulkerson from the starting lineup for Tennessee’s Jan. 18 matchup with Vanderbilt.

“I think it was something that needed to be done,” Fulkerson said earlier this week. “Coach has been doing this a long time and he knows what’s best for his team, his players. I think he’s going to put us all in the right position and the best position to win.

“I trust whatever coach is doing, whatever he says, whatever he wants us to do. I trust him with everything. Whatever he wants from any of us, we’re all willing to do it.”

Barnes’ move has certainly paid off even if Fulkerson didn’t necessarily expect the move to take place. Since Fulkerson has moved to the bench, the Vols are 3-0 with wins over the Commodores, LSU and Florida.

The move to the bench has also paid off for Fulkerson. Over the three games, his energy has been noticeably better as he has averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field. Fulkerson has also blocked four shots and shot 7-for-8 from the free throw line.

“We would not have won this game without John (Fulkerson) tonight,” Barnes said following Tennessee’s 78-71 win over the Gators on Wednesday. “He knows that we need him to bring the energy and he will. I think he is still getting back from his COVID over Christmas.

“I think he is working hard to play the role, whatever role he has to be in. John has always been a terrific teammate that will do whatever. Uros has gone in and has brought a lot of energy to it. We are hoping that John will continue to do. I thought John the other night did a good job. He came in and did what he did.”