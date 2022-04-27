Move to SEC paying off for Chase Dollander

Tennessee sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander was a little nervous stepping into the Vols’ clubhouse back in the fall.

Dollander, who transferred from Georgia Southern to Tennessee following a standout freshman campaign, pitched against the Vols in just the second game of last season.

He was worried about what his new teammates would think after pitching against them.

“I was a little nervous walking into the locker room that I had just got done playing last year,” Dollander told Volquest. “But they took me in with open arms and I can’t ask for much more.”

Dollander struck out eight Vols that afternoon in Statesboro. Despite Southern losing the game, the right-hander allowed just one walk and one run on three hits in his first career start.

It was the first of many terrific outings for Dollander in his lone season at Southern. He went on to finish fourth on the team with 64 strikeouts and tied for third on the team with four wins as he earned Freshman All-American honors.

Dollander committed to Tennessee on June 13 over offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech and Ole Miss. It was a massive recruiting win for the Vols, yet Dollander was still a touch nervous about stepping into a locker room that was headed to Omaha.

The nerves didn’t last long when he arrived though. Thanks in large part to sixth-year senior Redmond Walsh talking Dollander under his wing.

“We hit it off from the jump and he’s been my throwing partner ever since,” Dollander said. “He’s always been a guy that I can go talk to, and whatever I need, it doesn’t matter what it is, he’ll be there for me.”

It didn’t hurt that in addition to Walsh's guidance, Dollander was now under the tutelage of pitching coach Frank Anderson.

“There was a little bit of an easing in process,” Dollander said. “The coaches didn’t know what I came from at Georgia Southern, so they wanted to take it easy on me. I didn’t throw in scrimmages for the first three or four weeks when I got here in the fall. Other than that it was smooth sailing.”



