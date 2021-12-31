Music City Bowl Notebook: 2021 ends in frustrating fashion for the Vols

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee arrived in Nashville a day after Christmas with confidence, positive momentum and hope.

The Vols departed Nashville with a frustrating reality check.

Josh Heupel's first season at the helm on Rocky Top ended on Thursday night with a 48-45 loss to Purdue in overtime of the Music City Bowl.

“Disappointed in the outcome," Heupel said following the game. "Disappointed for everybody inside the locker room tonight. They left everything out on the field. Disappointed in the result.

"Disappointed for (our players) tonight. And disappointed for our fans in the outcome of the game, too. The passion of our fanbase is just unsurpassed anywhere in college football. They are on fire, man. Driving up in the busses tonight was a special scene, as good as I’ve ever been a part of.”

Tennessee lost to Purdue despite leading 21-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Boilermakers shutout the Vols 16-0 in the second quarter to take a 23-21 lead into the half. They then shutout UT in overtime to set up a 39-yard game-winning field goal.

The Vols out-gained Purdue 663 to 627, were better on third down, won the turnover battle by two and held them to three field goals in the red zone. Still, Tennessee came up short to finish 7-6 on the season.

"The journey has been unbelievable," Heupel said. "When we took over the program 11 months ago, where it was and where it is today, two completely different (programs). Proud of these guys. They’ve come so far.

"Special thanks to our seniors. Guys that stayed, competed, that bought in, that led. Showed what the spirit of a Volunteer is."

The touchdown that wasn’t

Purdue shutout Tennessee in overtime, but did so in controversial fashion.

The Vols received the ball first in overtime and managed to get to the goal line. On fourth-and-goal from the one, Jaylen Wright took a handoff and appeared to score. But the officials prematurely blew the whistle and called the play dead.

“They said the forward progress had been stopped,” Heupel said. “Sounded like the whistle blew after he extended the football.”

“Initially I was excited, because I thought we scored,” Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker added. “It was a tough call. I feel like me and my teammates gave it our all, and the outcome didn’t end how we wanted it to.”

Second quarter struggles

Second quarter struggles proved to be the difference in the game. After jumping out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter, the Vols were out-scored 16-0 in the second frame to head into halftime trailing by two.

Tennessee gained 198 yards in the first quarter on 17 plays. That was good enough for 21 points and an average of 11.6 yards per play.

On 22 plays in the second quarter, the Vols gained 60 yards on 22 plays, didn't score and averaged 2.72 yards per play.

“Completely out of the ordinary,” Heupel said of the second quarter. “I didn’t feel like in the second quarter we executed some simple things very well. We got a couple things that got a chance to be explosive plays. We don’t execute them. We got some simple things in third-down situations that we don’t execute."

Purdue gained 155 yards in the second quarter on 22 plays for an average of 7.1 yards per play and 16 points.

“Not taking anything away from Purdue, but we weren’t very good in that quarter. I thought there were some things — maybe the layoff — (that were) just uncharacteristic of us from how we were playing later in the football season tonight.”

An afternoon to forget

Many Vols struggled in the Music City Bowl, but Willie Martinez's defensive backs particularly had a day to forget.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 534 yards and five touchdowns on 26-for-47 passing to light up the Tennessee secondary despite throwing three interceptions.

“They made some competitive catches during the course of the ballgame," Heupel said. "Thought their tight end, in particular, made some competitive catches, created some explosive plays with a couple of our young guys in there early in the football game. So yes, they executed. Yes, there are some things we need to do, that we’re capable of. We all have to learn from it and get better.”

"They didn't run anything that we haven't seen on film," Tennessee senior defensive back Theo Jackson added. "We just didn't execute when we needed to. I know that they had guys out, we had guys out. But their guys stepped up and made more plays than we did."

Tennessee's secondary was called for five pass interferences. Starting junior corner Warren Burrell was responsible for four of them.