Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

MVPs, top performers from the 2024 NCEC All-American Camp in Atlanta

NCEC Camp graphic
NCEC Camp graphic (Provided by Derrick Tatum)
Dale Dowden • VolReport
Lead Football Recruiting Reporter
@Dale_Dowden
My name is Dale Dowden and I am the Lead Recruiting Reporter for VolReport, a Rivals.com network. My exp, 2016-2018- Sleeper Recruit, 2019- VR², and 2020-2022- Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.

Even though high school football recruiting is essentially at a standstill due to the current dead period, camp season is now in full swing.

The biggest camp so far took place on Feb. 3, as the National College Evaluation Camp (NCEC) was held at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga. The camp is under the direction of Derrick Tatum of Elite Talent Football.

The event has served as "Camp Season Kick-off" for quite some time now and has seen its share of big names come through. Players such as Derrick Brown, Mecole Hardman, Trevor Lawrence, Julian Lewis, and Anquan Fegans have all took part in the camp throughout the years.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The participants start the day off with a seminar from Tatum and company to the players and their parents, discussing the ins and outs of the recruiting world. The process is very fluid and nearly changing every year making the seminar just as important as the on-field competition.

Once the seminar is complete, coaches, players and parents make their way to the stadium. Players stretch to get loose, then proceed to the testing and skills competition. The athletes showcase their skills during the 40-yard dash, broad jump, three cone drill, individual position drills and then one-on-one battles. They are then split depending on their grade level as high school has it's own group and so does the group of middle schoolers.

The camp finishes with a top performers showdown with battles that consist of DB/WR, LB/RB and DL/OL with the QBs throwing to the wide outs and running backs.

By day's end, there were even a few guys who picked up offers before they left the field.

This year's camp did not disappoint as it had some quality players who really stood out. Many of which were named MVPs or Top Performers. Let's take a look and recognize some of the talented young men that put their skills on full display.

Coach Derrick Tatum speaking to the competitors before handing out awards.
Coach Derrick Tatum speaking to the competitors before handing out awards. (Dale Dowden/VolReport.com)
Advertisement

Overall Camp MVP Awards

MIDDLE SCHOOL

— 2028 QB Pierson Degala

— QB Prince Amino

HIGH SCHOOL

— 2026 DL Ayden Cain

Quarterback MVP Winners and Top Performers

2028 QB Maximus Newson
2028 QB Maximus Newson (Dale Dowden/VolReport.com)

MIDDLE SCHOOL QB MVP

— Maximus Newson

Top Performers

— Luke Medina

— Christian Cook

— Roman Benefield

— Sean Cooley

— Samuel Smith

HIGH SCHOOL QB MVP

— Christian Langford

Top Performers

— Caleb Hill

— Prince Amino

— Glenn Foreman III

— Everson Mathis

Wide Receiver MVP Winners and Top Performers

2025 WR Bryce Brown makes the catch on the comeback route.
2025 WR Bryce Brown makes the catch on the comeback route. (Dale Dowden/VolReport.com)

MIDDLE SCHOOL WR MVP

— Luke Thomas

Top Performers

— Nile Walker

— Damoni Hernandez

— Allan Paterson

— Kymani Fowlkes

— Dane Buchanan

— Aaron Warren

— Charles Booker Donelson

HIGH SCHOOL WR MVP

— Bryce Brown

Top Performers

— Cameron Booker

— Monterris Engram

— Amare Patterson

— Jason Field Jr.

— Marquise Fennell

— Micah Billingsly

Running Back MVP Winners and Top Performers

MIDDLE SCHOOL RB MVP

— Gabriel Butler

Top Performers

— Ezekiel Heath

— Ayden Burton

— Jeremiah Kimble

— Zion Sesay

HIGH SCHOOL RB MVP

— Zo Smalls

Top Performers

— Jaiden Taylor

— Jitt Carr

— Kareem Shaw

— Kelon Anderson

Offensive Line MVP Winners and Top Performers

2025 OL Matthew Parker.
2025 OL Matthew Parker. (Dale Dowden/VolReport.com)

MIDDLE SCHOOL OL MVP

— Brandon McDonald

Top Performers

— Emmanuel Holmes

— Jeremiah McGowns

HIGH SCHOOL OL MVP

— Xavier Spikes

Top Performers

Matthew Parker

— Jacob Ward

— Keymori Kendrick

— Jayden Gooch

— Dreshaun Wright

Defensive Line MVP Winners and Top Performers

2026 DL Ayden Cain.
2026 DL Ayden Cain. (Dale Dowden/VolReport.com)

MIDDLE SCHOOL DL MVP

— Bear Calvo

Top Performers

— Genesis Allen

— Garrett "Dude" Robinson

HIGH SCHOOL DL MVP

Ayden Cain

Top Performers

— Antez Starks

— Marieion Turner

— Grevone Sands

— Jaiden Gurley

Linebacker MVP Winners and Top Performers

2025 LB Quatorius "Wolf" Walker.
2025 LB Quatorius "Wolf" Walker. (Dale Dowden/VolReport.com)

MIDDLE SCHOOL LB MVP

— Keore Bell

Top Performers

— Brandon Goins

— Zatoine Hart

— Reece Gongwer

— Blake Hunton

HIGH SCHOOL LB MVP

— Quatorius "Wolf" Walker

Top Performers

— Kamari Williams

— Johnathan Moses

— Triston Graham

— Tashad Heard

— Kaleem Cheatham

Defensive Back MVP Winners and Top Performers

2029 DB Kaeden Washington.
2029 DB Kaeden Washington. (Dale Dowden/VolReport.com)

MIDDLE SCHOOL DB MVP

— Kaeden Washington

Top Performers

— Dylan Francis

— Justin Stewart

— Tyson Davis

HIGH SCHOOL DB MVP

Bryson Randolph

Top Performers

— McKaden Smith

— Caleb Robinson

— Kevin Conit

— Leshaun Hudgins

— Zach Walton

— Carl Owens

— Tyler Johnson

— Jaiden Shegog

— Jaleel Parham

— Chase Williams

WRAP UP

The camp was yet again a success. For any athletes out there that are having a hard time gaining exposure, consider the NCEC Camp when it rolls around next year.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement