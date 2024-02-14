Even though high school football recruiting is essentially at a standstill due to the current dead period, camp season is now in full swing.

The biggest camp so far took place on Feb. 3, as the National College Evaluation Camp (NCEC) was held at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga. The camp is under the direction of Derrick Tatum of Elite Talent Football.

The event has served as "Camp Season Kick-off" for quite some time now and has seen its share of big names come through. Players such as Derrick Brown, Mecole Hardman, Trevor Lawrence, Julian Lewis, and Anquan Fegans have all took part in the camp throughout the years.

The participants start the day off with a seminar from Tatum and company to the players and their parents, discussing the ins and outs of the recruiting world. The process is very fluid and nearly changing every year making the seminar just as important as the on-field competition.

Once the seminar is complete, coaches, players and parents make their way to the stadium. Players stretch to get loose, then proceed to the testing and skills competition. The athletes showcase their skills during the 40-yard dash, broad jump, three cone drill, individual position drills and then one-on-one battles. They are then split depending on their grade level as high school has it's own group and so does the group of middle schoolers.

The camp finishes with a top performers showdown with battles that consist of DB/WR, LB/RB and DL/OL with the QBs throwing to the wide outs and running backs.

By day's end, there were even a few guys who picked up offers before they left the field.

This year's camp did not disappoint as it had some quality players who really stood out. Many of which were named MVPs or Top Performers. Let's take a look and recognize some of the talented young men that put their skills on full display.