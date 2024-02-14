MVPs, top performers from the 2024 NCEC All-American Camp in Atlanta
Even though high school football recruiting is essentially at a standstill due to the current dead period, camp season is now in full swing.
The biggest camp so far took place on Feb. 3, as the National College Evaluation Camp (NCEC) was held at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga. The camp is under the direction of Derrick Tatum of Elite Talent Football.
The event has served as "Camp Season Kick-off" for quite some time now and has seen its share of big names come through. Players such as Derrick Brown, Mecole Hardman, Trevor Lawrence, Julian Lewis, and Anquan Fegans have all took part in the camp throughout the years.
The participants start the day off with a seminar from Tatum and company to the players and their parents, discussing the ins and outs of the recruiting world. The process is very fluid and nearly changing every year making the seminar just as important as the on-field competition.
Once the seminar is complete, coaches, players and parents make their way to the stadium. Players stretch to get loose, then proceed to the testing and skills competition. The athletes showcase their skills during the 40-yard dash, broad jump, three cone drill, individual position drills and then one-on-one battles. They are then split depending on their grade level as high school has it's own group and so does the group of middle schoolers.
The camp finishes with a top performers showdown with battles that consist of DB/WR, LB/RB and DL/OL with the QBs throwing to the wide outs and running backs.
By day's end, there were even a few guys who picked up offers before they left the field.
This year's camp did not disappoint as it had some quality players who really stood out. Many of which were named MVPs or Top Performers. Let's take a look and recognize some of the talented young men that put their skills on full display.
Overall Camp MVP Awards
MIDDLE SCHOOL
— 2028 QB Pierson Degala
— QB Prince Amino
HIGH SCHOOL
— 2026 DL Ayden Cain
Quarterback MVP Winners and Top Performers
MIDDLE SCHOOL QB MVP
— Maximus Newson
Top Performers
— Luke Medina
— Christian Cook
— Roman Benefield
— Sean Cooley
— Samuel Smith
HIGH SCHOOL QB MVP
— Christian Langford
Top Performers
— Caleb Hill
— Prince Amino
— Glenn Foreman III
— Everson Mathis
Wide Receiver MVP Winners and Top Performers
MIDDLE SCHOOL WR MVP
— Luke Thomas
Top Performers
— Nile Walker
— Damoni Hernandez
— Allan Paterson
— Kymani Fowlkes
— Dane Buchanan
— Aaron Warren
— Charles Booker Donelson
HIGH SCHOOL WR MVP
— Bryce Brown
Top Performers
— Cameron Booker
— Monterris Engram
— Amare Patterson
— Jason Field Jr.
— Marquise Fennell
— Micah Billingsly
Running Back MVP Winners and Top Performers
MIDDLE SCHOOL RB MVP
— Gabriel Butler
Top Performers
— Ezekiel Heath
— Ayden Burton
— Jeremiah Kimble
— Zion Sesay
HIGH SCHOOL RB MVP
— Zo Smalls
Top Performers
— Jaiden Taylor
— Jitt Carr
— Kareem Shaw
— Kelon Anderson
Offensive Line MVP Winners and Top Performers
MIDDLE SCHOOL OL MVP
— Brandon McDonald
Top Performers
— Emmanuel Holmes
— Jeremiah McGowns
HIGH SCHOOL OL MVP
— Xavier Spikes
Top Performers
— Jacob Ward
— Keymori Kendrick
— Jayden Gooch
— Dreshaun Wright
Defensive Line MVP Winners and Top Performers
MIDDLE SCHOOL DL MVP
— Bear Calvo
Top Performers
— Genesis Allen
— Garrett "Dude" Robinson
HIGH SCHOOL DL MVP
Top Performers
— Antez Starks
— Marieion Turner
— Grevone Sands
— Jaiden Gurley
Linebacker MVP Winners and Top Performers
MIDDLE SCHOOL LB MVP
— Keore Bell
Top Performers
— Brandon Goins
— Zatoine Hart
— Reece Gongwer
— Blake Hunton
HIGH SCHOOL LB MVP
— Quatorius "Wolf" Walker
Top Performers
— Kamari Williams
— Johnathan Moses
— Triston Graham
— Tashad Heard
— Kaleem Cheatham
Defensive Back MVP Winners and Top Performers
MIDDLE SCHOOL DB MVP
— Kaeden Washington
Top Performers
— Dylan Francis
— Justin Stewart
— Tyson Davis
HIGH SCHOOL DB MVP
Top Performers
— McKaden Smith
— Caleb Robinson
— Kevin Conit
— Leshaun Hudgins
— Zach Walton
— Carl Owens
— Tyler Johnson
— Jaiden Shegog
— Jaleel Parham
— Chase Williams
WRAP UP
The camp was yet again a success. For any athletes out there that are having a hard time gaining exposure, consider the NCEC Camp when it rolls around next year.
