VolQuest - Myles Pollard breaks down Tim Banks and Vols' pursuit

Myles Pollard’s relationship with new Vols defensive coordinator predates Tim Banks’s brief tenure on Rocky Top.

In fact, the former Penn State assistant handed Pollard is second offer back when his recruiting process began.

“I know coach Banks and we have a really good relationship,” the four-star told Volquest. “What he says, it’s true; he isn’t fake. He coached at a high program and did a lot of good things.

“He’s one of the first people who believed in me, so that’s big for Tennessee.”

The cornerback and Banks talked frequently when the latter was still recruiting prospects to the Big 10 – roughly three times a week. That relationship, along with the good start for Josh Heupel, has the Vols back in the running for the Ravenwood standout.

“Tennessee was on the backburner for a little bit,” Pollard said. “There was too much going on there for a little bit, but now they are back in consideration. I like the new coaching staff. I already know and trust coach Banks and believe in him.”

Tennessee’s prior coaching regime offered the Brentwood native about a month ago. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete is the state’s 14th-rated prospect. Pollard is tabbed as the No. 24 cornerback in the 2022 class.

When Heupel was named UT’s head coach on January 27, he immediately started reaching out to the state’s top-prospects. Even without a defensive signal-caller named at the time, Pollard was sill impressed and enjoyed beginning the relationship building process with the new skipper.