Name to Know: Lipscomb Academy’s Kaleb Beasley talks Vols’ pursuit

The month of June has been good for 2024 cornerback Kaleb Beasley of Lipscomb Academy.

A Nashville, Tenn. native, Beasley made trips and picked up offers from North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Florida, Michigan and Georgia during the time. The 6-foot-0, 175-pound athlete also camped at Ohio State and though the Buckeyes haven’t offered yet, there is interest there.

Tennessee has also been after Beasley, so why didn’t the in-state prospect make the short drive to Knoxville in June?

“I planned on going to Tennessee a few weeks ago, but something came up and I wasn’t able to make it in,” the Volunteer State native told Volquest. “But I plan on going there July 31. Tennessee is a great school. It’s close to home and I think it would be really cool to go there.”

A member of the MaxPreps Freshman All-American squad, Beasley shined in 2020 at Lipscomb Academy with four interceptions. The cornerback, who also plays some wide receiver and returns kicks, has never seen Tennessee’s campus.

“I’m really looking forward to going there,” the prospect said. “I reach out to coach [Alex] Golesh almost every day and we keep in touch a lot more than other schools. He says he really likes my size and my atheism.”

The speed isn’t bad either as the rising sophomore has already been clocked at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash.

“I’m a competitor and I love playing corner,” Beasley said. “I try and have a short-term memory because I can’t let things get to me playing corner. I talk a little trash out there, too, but not a whole lot. I’m mainly focusing on my game.”