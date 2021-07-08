Name to Know: Lipscomb Academy’s Kaleb Beasley talks Vols’ pursuit
The month of June has been good for 2024 cornerback Kaleb Beasley of Lipscomb Academy.
A Nashville, Tenn. native, Beasley made trips and picked up offers from North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Florida, Michigan and Georgia during the time. The 6-foot-0, 175-pound athlete also camped at Ohio State and though the Buckeyes haven’t offered yet, there is interest there.
Tennessee has also been after Beasley, so why didn’t the in-state prospect make the short drive to Knoxville in June?
“I planned on going to Tennessee a few weeks ago, but something came up and I wasn’t able to make it in,” the Volunteer State native told Volquest. “But I plan on going there July 31. Tennessee is a great school. It’s close to home and I think it would be really cool to go there.”
A member of the MaxPreps Freshman All-American squad, Beasley shined in 2020 at Lipscomb Academy with four interceptions. The cornerback, who also plays some wide receiver and returns kicks, has never seen Tennessee’s campus.
“I’m really looking forward to going there,” the prospect said. “I reach out to coach [Alex] Golesh almost every day and we keep in touch a lot more than other schools. He says he really likes my size and my atheism.”
The speed isn’t bad either as the rising sophomore has already been clocked at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash.
“I’m a competitor and I love playing corner,” Beasley said. “I try and have a short-term memory because I can’t let things get to me playing corner. I talk a little trash out there, too, but not a whole lot. I’m mainly focusing on my game.”
Aside from the busy month of June, Beasley also took part in two Rivals camps recently. He’s a part of the National Playmaker’s Academy and plays 7-on-7 for Team Elite Playmakers with fellow in-state prospect Braden Graham.
In the offseason, the cornerback plays basketball and runs the 4X100-meter relay in track.
“Track helps a lot with my speed and basketball helps my feet,” Beasley said. “Playing defense in basketball, you’ve got to slide your feet and move around a whole lot when pressing. Both of these sports make a huge impact for me on the football field.”
Beasley also has the luxury of playing for a former Super Bowl champion in Trent Dilfer who coaches the Lipscomb Academy squad.
“Coach Dilfer is a great man and we are learning so much from him,” the Tennessee target said. “I think we have the best coaching staff in the country. They teach us so much more than anyone else around here is getting. And coach Dilfer helps us out in life, too, and not just football.”
It’s a long way off for Beasley as his recruitment is just now beginning to fire up. Tennessee, however, appears to be in a great spot with ongoing communication and the late July stop on the calendar.
Plus, it helps when the entire Beasley family bleeds orange.
“Oh, we’ve always been big-time Tennessee fans,” the prospect concluded. “Especially my dad. My room growing up was painted Tennessee orange with Vols stickers and flags all over the place. If I were to eventually go to UT, it would be a dream-come-true for my family.”