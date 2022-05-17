Name to Know: Tennessee ramping up pursuit for Cameren Fleming
Another name Volunteer fans need to pay attention to on the Tennessee defensive back recruiting board is Richmond, Va. native Cameren Fleming.
The Vols offered the 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete back in February and were able to get a good look, first-hand look at the prospect in April when the cornerback visited Knoxville for the first time, taking in the second scrimmage of the spring session.
Since then, it’s been ramped up with the Tennessee coaching staff keeping close tabs.
“The relationship with Tennessee has been going great. They are one of my top-schools right now, so we’ve really got a good relationship going on right now,” Fleming told Volquest. “Coach [Tim] Banks came to my school last week to see me workout a little bit. He was just wanting to see some of his top-guys and was letting me know that I’m a priority.
“Coach Banks sees me as a guy who can play both safety and cornerback, just because of my size. I’m a priority for him right now.”
The three-star can also play the STAR position and makes plays on the offensive side of the football at wide receiver for Trinity Episcopal as well.
“Everything is big at Tennessee compared to the other schools I’ve visited,” the 2023 target said of his first trip to campus. “Knoxville is a big city and the campus in general is just big. I really enjoyed myself there.
“When I was down there, they were missing a few people, but even the people who were still on the field, they were a fast defense. The practice was very fast, the defense was very fast. I feel like I could fit right in with that defensive scheme.”
Off the practice field, defensive backs coach Willie Martinez spent some 1-on-1 time with the prospect. The two were able to talk shop in a film room setting, going over plays, tendencies and more.
“Coach Martinez made me a slide show, showing me how I fit on the defense. He was showing me how I compare to some of the players they have now,” Fleming said. “He pulled up some clips from my film and said some of the plays I was making is similar to the plays their guys are making.
“He really blew me away with that. Just being able to sit down and talk ball, I can tell they are both passionate about the game. I know if I go there, I’ll be coached by guys who are passionate about the game and who can develop me.”
Head coach Josh Heupel also made an impression on the three-star.
“I had a 1-on-1 meeting with him and my dad when I was down there,” the prospect said of the boss. “He’s a straight-forward man and a quarterback guru for one, but he has so much experience in college football and that’s what you want in a coach. He’s just a great coach.”
Fleming owns 27 offers to date and already has an official visit locked in with North Carolina in early June. He’s been to Chapel Hill twice already this spring and has also made stops at Virginia Tech, Virginia, Arkansas and James Madison.
On Friday, the defensive back travelled down to Florida State and picked up an offer. Wake Forrest also offered two days ago.
Tennessee is favored to receive one of the four remaining official visits while 8-9 teams are currently in the running for the talented athlete. A top-five could be released as early as July and the desired timeline for Fleming would be an August announcement, right before the senior campaign begins.
With the Vols showing tons of recent interest, Tennessee should be in this one as the summer months continue. Working to get the three-star locked in for an official visit is a must as it would likely serve as the only other time the prospect would make it back to campus prior to his announcement.
UT also has family ties in play here. Former Vols safety CJ Fleming is the prospect’s uncle and former Tennessee All-American and NFL star Eric Berry is a close family friend and mentor figure for the prospect.
“They are telling me to make the best decision for me, but they are also kind of being a little biased towards their school,” Fleming laughed.
The Tennessee 2023 target owns a Rivals Rating of 5.6 and took part in the Under Armour All-American camp series in Baltimore back in March. He concluded his All-State junior season with four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 12 pass breakups. He also scored five touchdowns on offense, racking up over 500 yards receiving.