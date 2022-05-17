Name to Know: Tennessee ramping up pursuit for Cameren Fleming

Another name Volunteer fans need to pay attention to on the Tennessee defensive back recruiting board is Richmond, Va. native Cameren Fleming.

The Vols offered the 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete back in February and were able to get a good look, first-hand look at the prospect in April when the cornerback visited Knoxville for the first time, taking in the second scrimmage of the spring session.

Since then, it’s been ramped up with the Tennessee coaching staff keeping close tabs.

“The relationship with Tennessee has been going great. They are one of my top-schools right now, so we’ve really got a good relationship going on right now,” Fleming told Volquest. “Coach [Tim] Banks came to my school last week to see me workout a little bit. He was just wanting to see some of his top-guys and was letting me know that I’m a priority.

“Coach Banks sees me as a guy who can play both safety and cornerback, just because of my size. I’m a priority for him right now.”

The three-star can also play the STAR position and makes plays on the offensive side of the football at wide receiver for Trinity Episcopal as well.

“Everything is big at Tennessee compared to the other schools I’ve visited,” the 2023 target said of his first trip to campus. “Knoxville is a big city and the campus in general is just big. I really enjoyed myself there.

“When I was down there, they were missing a few people, but even the people who were still on the field, they were a fast defense. The practice was very fast, the defense was very fast. I feel like I could fit right in with that defensive scheme.”