Alabama 2021 defensive back Jay Jones showed up to a Tennessee camp in June without a single offer or even a college recruiting profile.

He can check both those boxes now, though.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound corner impressed enough at camp to get an individual workout with secondary coach Derrick Ansley, who offered him on the spot.

“That meant a lot,” Jones told Volquest.

“Tennessee is a great school. They make you feel like it’s home. It’s really nice up there. Coach Ansley is a great coach. He can help me better myself as a DB and get me to the league.”

Jones, who has family in Chattanooga and grew up with a slight interest in the Vols, started as a sophomore for Demopolis, recording 34 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery for a Tigers team that went 10-3. At Tennessee’s camp, he clocked a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash, had a 10.6 in the broad jump and just under a 35-inch vert.

“Coach Ansley said I’m a baller,” Jones said.

“He thinks I’m an athletic DB and a go-getter. They like my aggressiveness. My ball skills.”

While Jones hopes his stock climbs this fall, Tennessee will always hold a special place as his first offer.