It was an easy icebreaker when he arrived on campus.

Having the same name, albeit spelled differently, as the school’s storied stadium will do that.

Newton (Ga.) 2021 cornerback Nyland Green had a good laugh with Tennessee’s coaches when he arrived for his two-day visit over the weekend, enjoying the relaxed atmosphere and jokes at the cookout on Friday before going through an individual workout at camp Saturday.

“The whole visit went real good,” Green said.

“I wanted to get some work in, be around the coaches.”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound corner got plenty of attention from the staff, going through a 1-on-1 workout with analyst Jeremiah Wilson and defensive backs coach/defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley. He also chatted with Chris Rumph, Joe Osovet and head coach Jeremy Pruitt and got his second look at the facilities and campus.