Name to Watch: 2021 CB Nyland Green
It was an easy icebreaker when he arrived on campus.
Having the same name, albeit spelled differently, as the school’s storied stadium will do that.
Newton (Ga.) 2021 cornerback Nyland Green had a good laugh with Tennessee’s coaches when he arrived for his two-day visit over the weekend, enjoying the relaxed atmosphere and jokes at the cookout on Friday before going through an individual workout at camp Saturday.
“The whole visit went real good,” Green said.
“I wanted to get some work in, be around the coaches.”
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound corner got plenty of attention from the staff, going through a 1-on-1 workout with analyst Jeremiah Wilson and defensive backs coach/defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley. He also chatted with Chris Rumph, Joe Osovet and head coach Jeremy Pruitt and got his second look at the facilities and campus.
FLY HIGH🤭 @CovNewsSports @CoachSkelton06 @AthleticsNewton @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 #NEWTONBOYZ 4⭐️ 🔛🔝🔜 pic.twitter.com/rrFEoqJSfK— Nyland Green (@GreenNyland) April 26, 2019
Green has quickly become a name to know in the 2021 class, picking up camp offers from Clemson and Kentucky recently. Tennessee, Michigan State, Louisville, Duke, UCF and others all offered back in May.
Green is long with some serious raw athleticism. He plays both ways for Newton and could end up growing into a safety in college. Tennessee likes his tools, especially the fact he can really run at his size. Green said he clocked a 4.46 40-yard-dash on Saturday.
“Me being a tall DB, they like how I move,” Green said.
The corner, who said he models his game after Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward because “they just some dogs,” focused on particular fundaments with Wilson during individual drills. He keyed on “eye placement” and staying low, especially in press-coverage reps.
“They gave me good advice, tips to use to make me better,” he said.
Green is likely to visit Knoxville again this fall and will be on Tennessee's radar for the 2021 class as his profile continues to grow.