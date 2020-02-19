While Junior Days are particularly key for the 2021 class, the opportunity for other underclassmen to get facetime with college coaches is important, too.



Over the past two weeks, Tennessee has hosted a slew of 2022s and 2023s with recent offers from the Vols.

Two weeks ago, 6-foot-4, 255-pound freshman defensive end Vic Burley made his second visit to Tennessee after picking up an offer from the Vols in December. Recently, Burley added offers from Georgia and Auburn.

The Warner Robins (Ga.) lineman made the trip with his parents and said his strong feelings about Tennessee were confirmed after attending a game earlier this fall.

"I just wanted to make sure I didn’t lose no interest. I really liked it again. I wanted to see if my family liked it and they sure did,” Burley said.

Burley played both JV and Varsity as a freshman, with three of his nine tackles going for a loss. The 2023 prospect spent most of his time with outside linebackers coach Chris Rumph on Saturday, but the Vols are recruiting Burley with the expectation of being a defensive end — especially since he’s already close to 260 with a thick neck and broad shoulders to add more weight.

“They really like my size. Just with my age. But my speed, too. I’m quick off the ball. I can rush the passer, Burley said on what Tennessee likes about his game.

Asked what his favorite part of the visit was Saturday, Burley paused for a second before flashing a big grin and saying, “Smokeys. I loved getting to see where the players eat. Getting to have some of that spicy chicken. Those fries. It was great.”

Despite being just 15, Burley’s favorite player is former Vol legend Reggie White. His dad was a big fan of White years ago, and told Burley about the Hall of Fame pass rusher.

“So I did my research,” Burley said. “He was the best.”

Burley hasn’t heard from any other colleges yet but expects that to change once he plays his sophomore season. He hopes to attend another Tennessee game this fall, too.