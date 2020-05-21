Nashville's Barion Brown on Vols' radar
Compared to recent years 2021 doesn’t appear to be a banner year for in-state talent in Tennessee. It appears that 2022 will be a far different case and Jeremy Pruitt and his staff are already aggr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news