Nate Spillman of Lipscomb Academy reflects on a busy month of June

Tennessee is on a nice run with the 2022 recruiting class but hasn’t lost sight on the 2023s and beyond.

Lipscomb Academy wideout Nate Spillman is a player to watch as Josh Heupel and company would love to keep him and brother Edwin Spillman at bay.

“We camped there in June and the relationships I have built with the staff have been awesome,” Spillman told Volquest. “We were there for the cookout as well and that was really cool. They are always nice and telling me how great of a place it is and how they would love to have me.

“They are telling me that my playing style fits what coach Heupel is wanting to do and that I could help change the program. Coach Heupel told me they are looking to throw the ball more and I’m really excited about that.”

Spillman stands in at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds and considers himself a ‘go-to’ guy for the offense. He’s big-bodied who runs good routes. The prospect does a nice job getting in and out of his breaks and is also a force on special teams in the return game.

“I wasn’t able to play my sophomore year because I transferred in before the season,” the 2023 target said. “It was really hard not being out there with my teammates, but I tried to make the most of the situation by working on my game. I gave the defense a look in scout team and was working really hard.”