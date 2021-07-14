Nate Spillman of Lipscomb Academy reflects on a busy month of June
Tennessee is on a nice run with the 2022 recruiting class but hasn’t lost sight on the 2023s and beyond.
Lipscomb Academy wideout Nate Spillman is a player to watch as Josh Heupel and company would love to keep him and brother Edwin Spillman at bay.
“We camped there in June and the relationships I have built with the staff have been awesome,” Spillman told Volquest. “We were there for the cookout as well and that was really cool. They are always nice and telling me how great of a place it is and how they would love to have me.
“They are telling me that my playing style fits what coach Heupel is wanting to do and that I could help change the program. Coach Heupel told me they are looking to throw the ball more and I’m really excited about that.”
Spillman stands in at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds and considers himself a ‘go-to’ guy for the offense. He’s big-bodied who runs good routes. The prospect does a nice job getting in and out of his breaks and is also a force on special teams in the return game.
“I wasn’t able to play my sophomore year because I transferred in before the season,” the 2023 target said. “It was really hard not being out there with my teammates, but I tried to make the most of the situation by working on my game. I gave the defense a look in scout team and was working really hard.”
Formally of Franklin High School, the Spillman brothers wanted to be a part of a solid football community coached by Super Bowl winning quarterback, Trent Dilfer.
“We wanted to be a part of the stuff he is building here,” Spillman said. “But since the last time I’ve played in a game, I’ve grown about two inches and put on 20-25 pounds. I’ve been working and I’m ready to showcase my talents.”
The rising junior camped with Tennessee, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama in June. Spillman also took part in the Tennessee State mega-camp where several other programs were present for evaluations.
“It was a great opportunity to get in front of coaches and start connecting with them,” the prospect said. “Several programs got my information and most have kept in contact with me when they can. I think I took advantage of the opportunity.
“Tennessee, along with most of the schools we’ve talked to, want us [brother, too] to come down this fall and check everything out. Tennessee, Clemson and Georgia, all want us to come back.”
The Vols initially offered the mid-state prospect back when the prior staff was in town, but Alex Golesh re-offered Spillman in February. A freshman at the time, the wideout was in house for Tennessee’s win over Vanderbilt in 2019 and plans to be back this fall.
Spillman has three offers to date with Arkansas State and Marshall also on the list. And though it’s not considered a ‘must’ at the moment, Spillman would enjoy the opportunity to play alongside his little brother at the next level.
Edwin Spillman (2024) already has offers from Tennessee and Georgia.
“Being able to play and go through this recruiting process with my brother is a whole lot of fun,” Spillman concluded. “We are always supporting each other and want what’s best for each other. We always have each other’s back and continuing to play together is something we are trying to do.”