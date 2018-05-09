One of Tennessee’s top signees from its 2018 class is set to enroll in school Thursday.

Dominick Wood-Anderson committed to the Vols over Alabama, Oregon and Texas A&M back in December, but the 4-star tight end from Arizona Western C.C. had to delay his planned January enrollment until he finished up some online class work from his junior college.

After spending the last few months back home in San Diego completing the necessary academic requirements, Wood-Anderson is set to enroll at Tennessee tomorrow.

“I just found out that I’m going to get there today,” Wood-Anderson told VolQuest.

“Classes started today, but I’m good to be in there tomorrow. I’m packed up and super excited. I can’t wait to get up there and bond with the coaching staff and the players and get ready for a good season.”

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end was one of the headliners of Jermey Pruitt’s first recruiting class, as Wood-Anderson was a blue-chip prospect at a position of need.

Last season, the nation’s No. 1 JUCO tight end had 31 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns and is expected to compete for a starting spot immediately at Tennessee. For the last five months, Wood-Anderson has been training with Les Spellman, a renowned California trainer who has coached numerous Olympic athletes. Tennessee’s new tight end said Spellman has reshaped his body and improved his speed, getting him ready for the SEC.

“I’ve definitely gotten bigger and stronger. When I first started working out with him, I was big but I wasn’t toned," Wood-Anderson said.

"It was like sloppy big. But over the months, by body slimmed down and then I gained all the muscle back. I’m 255 solid now.”

Wood-Anderson has already spoken with Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano several times and talked with the staff about the playbook. Now that his academics are in order, he's eager “just get out there and get to work.”

“It’s been a wait, but I ready to learn the playbook and grind with the team,” he said.