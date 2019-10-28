Nation's No. 2 prospect in 2021 talks Vols' visit
With a 2020 recruiting class that currently ranks fourth nationally, it’s stating the obvious to say that Rick Barnes and his staff have Tennessee’s basketball recruiting hitting a different level....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news