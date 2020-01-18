News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 18:12:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Nation's No. 3 OLB Dylan Brooks recaps latest trip to Tennessee

Jesse Simonton • VolQuest
Senior Writer
@JesseReSimonton

Under Jeremy Pruitt & Co., Tennessee hasn’t been shy about rubbing elbows with the big boys from the Yellowhammer State. The Vols haven’t landed a blue-chipper from Alabama under Pruitt yet, but th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}