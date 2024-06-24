Now this team has accomplished another feat no other before it has. Here's how it happened.

Christian Moore homered to lead off the first. Heroic efforts from Kirby Connell and Arron Combs in relief staved off the Aggies (53-15) late. Hunter Ensley , who had already put his body on the line once in the CWS, did it again to add another run as part of a three-run seventh.

The past 10 days were full of them, but none more encapsulated this Tennessee team than the ones made in their final game together.

The Vols ended their championship campaign with the most wins in program history at 60-13, a championship trophy and a plethora of records and memories to be cherished for a long time.

The grand finale of Tennessee's dream season ended the only way it could have: an efficient start from pitcher Zander Sechrist and timely hitting in a moment where it was sorely needed.

Dreiling swung on an 0-1 pitch from the Aggies' touted closer in Evan Aschenbeck , barreling the ball to deep right field. All Caden Sorrell could do was watch. The Vols had their insurance in the form of a two-run home run and they had their title in a 6-5 victory.

It was as if destiny had cast its lot with Tennessee when Dylan Dreiling was next up in the order with Billy Amick standing on first. It was Dreiling that kick-started the Vols' College World Series run, and it was Dreiling that kept their title hopes alive. On this night, it was Dreiling that led Tennessee into the promised land.

Tennessee 's first national championship was within reach, but the Vols, who had just escaped another Texas A&M rally attempt in the top half of the seventh inning, needed some insurance.

Texas A&M punched Tennessee in the mouth in the first inning of the first two games of the series. In the bottom half, Christian Moore returned the favor.

Moore belted a solo shot into the bullpen in left field to open up an early 1-0 lead for the Vols. It marked the first lead off home run in a national championship game since at least 1999, according to ESPN.

Blake Burke singled into shallow right in the next at-bat and Dylan Dreiling drew a one-out walk to put runners on, but Aggies' starting pitcher Justin Lamkin was able to get out of the inning without further damage.

Sechrist gave up a hit to start the second--a Hayden Schott single to right, but came back with two fly outs and a strikeout to leave Texas A&M scoreless for a second frame.

Sechrist ran into trouble in the third, though. A bunt laid down by Travis Chestnut and an errant throw from Cal Stark put a runner into scoring position with one out. Chestnut stole third and Gavin Grahovac scored him on an RBI single down the line in left to even the score at 1-1.

After Jace LaViolette's infield single moved Grahovac into scoring position, the Aggies looked on the brink of a big inning. A crucial 4-3 double play turned by Moore at second ended the frame tied.

Burke led off the third with a double to the wall in right-center, moving over to third on a ground out. Dreiling's sacrifice fly to the warning track two batters later put Tennessee back in front, 2-1.

Aggies' reliever Josh Stewart, who threw 55 pitches in 2.1 innings in Game 1 of the finals, replaced Lamkin with two on and two outs, but Dean Curley singled off of his second pitch.

The hit scored Hunter Ensley from second, but Curely was thrown out at second to finish the inning with the Vols up 3-1.

Sechrist continued to cause Texas A&M's lineup fits. He tossed his sixth strikeout to end another 1-2-3 inning fifth and protect Tennessee's two-run lead.

Sechrist punched out another in the sixth, but Jackson Appel and Schott hit back-to-back singles to put two on with one out, ending his final outing at Tennessee.

Reliever Nate Snead took over, got the second out and on a fielder's choice and a line drive from Caden Sorrell that was 105 mph off the bat into the glove of Burke to end the threat.

Snead appeared to be hanging on by a thread in the seventh when Texas A&M put two on with one out and getting Tennessee's bullpen active. A sac-fly moved a runner into third, but the Vols again avoided disaster with a harmless grounder to Moore to send them to the home half.

Tennessee's defense was coming up ways to hold the lead. Then the offense broke through.

Dreiling mashed a two-run shot to right to extend the lead. Kavares Tears joined in with a double to left-center, leading to Ensley sidestepping Appel and somersaulting over the plate, getting his hand down to give Tennessee a 6-1 advantage in the seventh.

Those three runs proved paramount in the eighth. The Aggies found their own rhythm at the plate, plating two runs on three hits to trim their deficit to 6-3 with one out. Kirby Connell made his usual late-game appearance and rendered a familiar result. His strikeout of Ryan Targac stranded two runners.

A day after a relief outing that forced a winner-take-all Game 3, Tennessee needed Combs to get three more outs. Texas A&M scored two more, including once on a passed ball to pull within a run.

But Combs used the biggest strikeout of his career two pitches later, ensuring the biggest win in Tennessee's history.