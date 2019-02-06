National Signing Day is here, but with Tennessee inking 19 players during the Early Signing Period, Wednesday is mostly about putting a bow on the 2019 class.

The Vols currently have the nation’s No. 15 recruiting class, per Rivals, and are the heavy favorites to land one of the few remaining 5-stars on the market.

Offensive tackle Darnell Wright, the nation’s No. 16 overall prospect, will announce his decision live on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. today.

Elsewhere, Tennessee hopes to round out its class with a few surprises, looking to flip 5-star Auburn wideout George Pickens or steal California linebacker Henry To’oto’o at the 11th hour.

The Vols also have two commits who didn’t sign in December, but 4-star safety Anthony Harris won’t sign today either while defensive tackle LeDarrius Cox is likely to flip to either Auburn or Ole Miss.

Here’s a breakdown of a few announcement times, as well as a few other lesser known prospects to keep an eye on throughout the day.

LeDarrius Cox — The 6-4, 300-pound defensive tackle from McGill-Toolen will make his final decision at 8:30 a.m., CST.

George Pickens — The 6-4, 190-pound receiver is slated to make a final announcement at 2:30 p.m on Wednesday. The Auburn commit is deciding whether to stick with the Tigers or flip to either Tennessee, UGA, Miami or LSU.

Henry To’oto’o — The 6-2, 230-pound inside linebacker from De La Salle (Calif.) will choose between Tennessee, Alabama and Washington on ESPNU at 3 p.m., EST.

Darnell Wright — The 6-6, 320-pound tackle will announce his decision on ESPN2 at 4 p.m., EST. Tennessee and West Virginia are the two finalists.

As for a few others, Tennessee hosted South Carolina cornerback Kenney Solomon on an unofficial visit in mid-January. The 3-star from Myrtle Beach is set to choose between UT, Rutgers, Louisville and Colorado at 3:30 p.m., EST. Solomon is a potential blueshirt candidate for Tennessee. Meanwhile, the Vols also hosted 4-star JUCO defensive tackle Jahkeem Green on an official visit two weeks ago. Green remains a South Carolina commit but may not sign anywhere Wednesday.

Keep up with all the action on the General's Quarters.