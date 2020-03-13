The NCAA has handed down news regarding recruiting practices for the next month according to sources.

Friday, the NCAA told schools that all on-campus and off-campus recruiting has been suspended until at least April 15th. At that time the situation will be re-evaluated.

Communication with recruits can continue via email, telephone calls and texts can continue.

But until April 15th there can be no official or unofficial visitors and coaches cannot recruit off-campus which includes evaluations and visits with prospects.