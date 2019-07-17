Neidermeyer receives raise
Tennessee tight ends coach Brian Neidermeyer has received a raise for the 2019 season. In 2018 as a first year assistant Neidermeyer made $205,000.
In his new deal signed last month, Neidermeyer is set to make $350,000 in a new deal that expires in January of 2021.
Neidermeyer led the Vols recruiting efforts last season as he was a major factor in the signing of offensive tackle Darnell Wright, linebackers Henry To'oto'o, Quavaris Crouch and others.
Neidermeyer is the only football coach to receive a raise or have an extension given to his contract.
|Column 1
|Column 2
|
Jeremy Pruitt
|
$3.8 million
|
Jim Chaney
|
$1.5 million
|
Derrick Ansley
|
$1 million
|
Will Friend
|
$800,000
|
Brian Neidermeyer
|
$350,000
|
David Johnson
|
$500,000
|
Chris Weinke
|
$350,000
|
Tee Martin
|
$450,00 (still getting compensation from USC)
|
Tracy Rocker
|
$500,000
|
Chris Rumph
|
$800,000
|
Kevin Sherrer
|
$700,000
|
Craig Fitzgerald
|
$625,000
|
Total
|
$11,375,000