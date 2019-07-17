News More News
Neidermeyer receives raise

Brent Hubbs • VolQuest
@Brent_Hubbs
Publisher

Tennessee tight ends coach Brian Neidermeyer has received a raise for the 2019 season. In 2018 as a first year assistant Neidermeyer made $205,000.

In his new deal signed last month, Neidermeyer is set to make $350,000 in a new deal that expires in January of 2021.

Neidermeyer led the Vols recruiting efforts last season as he was a major factor in the signing of offensive tackle Darnell Wright, linebackers Henry To'oto'o, Quavaris Crouch and others.

Neidermeyer is the only football coach to receive a raise or have an extension given to his contract.

Table Name
Column 1 Column 2

Jeremy Pruitt

$3.8 million

Jim Chaney

$1.5 million

Derrick Ansley

$1 million

Will Friend

$800,000

Brian Neidermeyer

$350,000

David Johnson

$500,000

Chris Weinke

$350,000

Tee Martin

$450,00 (still getting compensation from USC)

Tracy Rocker

$500,000

Chris Rumph

$800,000

Kevin Sherrer

$700,000

Craig Fitzgerald

$625,000

Total

$11,375,000
