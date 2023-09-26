Tyler Baron wanted to find a new approach.

In a college career marked by inconsistency, the Tennessee defensive lineman knew he needed to make changes to his routines ahead of his senior season. Those changes included yoga to start game week and keeping up with therapy.

Four games in, the result has been his most productive campaign to date.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

"It's completely different. I think the biggest thing this year is I just have a plan and a routine," Baron said. "I just keep up with the same thing throughout the whole week, whether it be yoga at the beginning of the week, stretching throughout the week, therapy throughout the week.

"Just keeping and being consistent with it, that's been the biggest thing for me, just trying to improve in my consistency on and off the field."

After totaling seven sacks in the previous threes seasons, Baron is currently second in the SEC with four, along with 4.5 tackles for loss.

Baron accounted for two sacks in the Vols' 49-13 win over Virginia in week 1 and one each vs. Austin Peay and UTSA last week, spearheading Tennessee's defensive front.

"It's as simple as the entire d-line room," Baron said. "We do a really good job as a unit. We have really good chemistry. Really, I just give a huge shoutout to the rest of the d-line room. Everybody is doing a great job. We've just got to keep working."

WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee football assistant coaches Jerry Mack and Rodney Garner

The change in Baron's routine was motivated by the realization that his previous approach wasn't clicking on the field.

He had a productive freshman campaign in 2020 in a reserve role but made just eight starts over the next two years, including three starts as a junior last season. A self evaluation on the eve of his fourth season in the program sparked his turnaround.

"Honestly, just looking at the past, it hasn't gone well," Baron said. "What can I do to be better? You always want to look at what you need to start doing, what you need to stop doing. There's some things I need to continue to do. That's been the biggest thing for me, just self-evaluating and seeing where I need to be better."

WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee football players speak with media on Tuesday

Baron's teammates have noticed it, too.

They see him in the facility, spending extra time in the film room and hear his voice on the practice field, looking and acting the part of a seasoned veteran.

"It's what Tyler does off the field," defensive lineman Omari Thomas said. "Tyler is a leader. Tyler, he treats everyday like a pro. He's always watching extra film. He's always coaching up guys when we're at practice. It's just good to see Tyler continue to grow...I'm always saying things that you do off the field carry onto the field, so he's been right off the field, doing what he's supposed to do.

"It's carrying on to the field and he's playing great for us this season because of the way that he approaches it."