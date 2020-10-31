VolQuest - New Jersey DB Avery Powell talks relationship with Tennessee

Three-star defensive back Avery Powell as a plethora of offers as a prep junior – 32 to be exact – but some offers mean more than others.

“I was just starting to pick up a lot of offers, but the one from Tennessee was and still is one of the more exciting ones for me,” the St. Peter’s Prep standout told Volquest. “Tennessee is always producing defensive back that go on to the next level.”

The day was July 31 when Vols’ tight ends coach Joe Osovet, who recruits the Jersey City, N.J. area, offered the cornerback.

“We talked one morning and he said they wanted to offer me,” Powell remembered. “I really appreciated it. I’ve continued to build that relationship with him, coach [Jeremy] Pruitt and coach [Derrick] Ansley ever since. They call often and I’m always in touch with them.

“I really look forward to this relationship growing and to show them how much I’m getting better as a player and a person.”

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back describes himself as a guy with no fear on the football field. He can run and keep up with receivers in the back end but isn’t afraid to come up and hit around the line of scrimmage.

“I don’t care who is on the field – I’m just running to the football,” Powell said. “I play with no conscious and that’s always been my upper hand. I just try and keep on making plays.”