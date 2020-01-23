New Name to Know: 2021 DL Demarcus Smith
Birmingham (Ala.) defensive line Demarcus Smith has just one offer in hand currently, with in-state small college Jacksonville State the first program to extend a scholarship.
That’s likely to change in the coming weeks for the 6-4, 262-pound prospect, who had a strong junior season and has caught the eye of Tennessee’s staff, particularly head coach Jeremy Pruitt.
Smith made his first visit to Tennessee over the weekend, attending the Junior Day on Saturday and spending time with Pruitt, Derrick Ansley and Tracy Rocker.
The Parker High product said all the “Alabama folks” at Tennessee made his introduction to Rocky Top “feel like family around here.”
“It’s home. Family feel around here. Most of the coaching staff is “It’s amazing. Very amazing. There’s a family bond here. It’s like home and you can’t get better than home. … I wanted to come up here, check (it out) and get the experience. It was a good experience.”
Had a amazing time at Tennessee today🍊🔥#GoVols @CoachWarren23 @AHParkerFootba1 @YellowhammerFB @KoachJDrake pic.twitter.com/GVYfHP11AS— Demarcus Smith🛸 (@Demarcu81353906) January 19, 2020
Smith spent the most time chatting with Pruitt, who told him to “keep my grades up” and “get back here for another visit.” During a film session with Ansley and Rocker, Smith watched cut-ups of how the Vols used athletic defensive lineman like Kyle Phillips and Aubrey Solomon in their hybrid 3-4, 4-3 scheme.
“They like that I’m versatile for a big guy. I can move a little bit,” Smith said.
“We were in the film room and we was looking at plays in 4-3, 3-4, dime, nickel, rabbits, all that and just how they’d (move me) around.”
Smith has no other Junior Day visits currently planned, but he hopes to schedule some soon so he can continue to get his name out there. The 2021 defensive line does think an offer from the Vols will boost his exposure though, adding that “Tennessee is showing some real interest right now” and he plans to return to campus again this spring.