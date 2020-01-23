Birmingham (Ala.) defensive line Demarcus Smith has just one offer in hand currently, with in-state small college Jacksonville State the first program to extend a scholarship.

That’s likely to change in the coming weeks for the 6-4, 262-pound prospect, who had a strong junior season and has caught the eye of Tennessee’s staff, particularly head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Smith made his first visit to Tennessee over the weekend, attending the Junior Day on Saturday and spending time with Pruitt, Derrick Ansley and Tracy Rocker.

The Parker High product said all the “Alabama folks” at Tennessee made his introduction to Rocky Top “feel like family around here.”

“It’s home. Family feel around here. Most of the coaching staff is “It’s amazing. Very amazing. There’s a family bond here. It’s like home and you can’t get better than home. … I wanted to come up here, check (it out) and get the experience. It was a good experience.”