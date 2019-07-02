Caleb McDowell picked up his first college offer from Colorado just three months ago, but if the 2021 Lee County athlete continues to post ridiculous SPARQ numbers at camps, his offer sheet should continue to expand quickly.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound rising junior clocked a 4.42 40-yard dash at Tennessee’s final camp before the dead period, while also jumping nearly 39 inches.

“It was crazy. I had just jumped 39 in the vert and a “10 in the board, so I thought I just have to cap it off with the 40,” said McDowell, who plays corner, wideout and tailback in high school.

“I was running, moving fast, but I thought it might’ve been like a 4.6. Then they told me 4.4, I was like, ‘Woah!”

McDowell, who clocked a 10.8 in the 100-meters as a freshman, participated in the camp at tailback Saturday and impressed enough to get a side-session workout with assistant coach David Johnson. He flashed his straight-line speed but also some slipperiness.

“The whole atmosphere changed (after I ran),” he said. “Folks started to notice me, talk to me. It felt like an accomplishment to get (asked to work individually). I felt proud of myself.”

McDowell played last season at Bainbridge but hopes a transfer to Lee County (Ga.) will help boost his stock. He’s camped this summer at Tennessee, Georgia and Florida — three schools he hopes to pickup offers from in the future.

“I feel comfortable at those schools,” McDowell said. “Getting to know the coaches, a bond with the players."

After the camp, McDowell spent some time getting feedback from several Tennessee assistants, saying they relayed of message of encouragement.

“I’m very explosive,” McDowell said the staff told him. “They kept telling me to keep playing with a chip (on my shoulder) because people are going to doubt me because I’m short. But they told me not to worry about it because I’m gifted and to just keep working.”

“I feel like this is just the beginning.”