Tennessee EDGE rusher Byron Young was selected as the 77th pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday.

Young had unique journey to Knoxville, working at a Dollar General in Georgia when he decided to tryout for the Georgia Military College football team. After an impressive season in the junior college ranks, Young garnered interested from SEC programs before signing with the Vols in 2021.

Young was consistent piece on Tennessee's defense over the last two seasons, headlining a unit that was among the league leaders in stopping the run.

He was largely considered a second or third round pick on most mock drafts.