Jalin Hyatt is off the board.

Fresh off a record-breaking season, the Tennessee wide receiver was selected as the 73rd overall pick in the third round to the New York Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday.

Hyatt is the second wideout to be drafted under head coach Josh Heupel, joining Velus Jones Jr. who went in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hyatt is the highest-drafted Tennessee receiver since Cordarrelle Patterson went in the first round of the 2013 draft.

Hyatt was extremely productive in one of the top offenses in college football as a junior last season, bursting onto the scene before declaring for the draft a year early.