NFL DRAFT: Jalin Hyatt selected 73rd overall to the New York Giants
Jalin Hyatt is off the board.
Fresh off a record-breaking season, the Tennessee wide receiver was selected as the 73rd overall pick in the third round to the New York Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday.
Hyatt is the second wideout to be drafted under head coach Josh Heupel, joining Velus Jones Jr. who went in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hyatt is the highest-drafted Tennessee receiver since Cordarrelle Patterson went in the first round of the 2013 draft.
Hyatt was extremely productive in one of the top offenses in college football as a junior last season, bursting onto the scene before declaring for the draft a year early.
By the numbers
Hyatt was the top wide receiver in college football last season and he has the hardware to prove it.
He became the first Tennessee player to win the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the best past-catcher in the country, catching 67 passes for 1,267 yards and a single-season program record 15 touchdowns.
Hyatt's five touchdown performance against Alabama also set a single-game program record and helped the Vols knock off the Crimson Tide for the first time in 15 years in a thrilling 52-49 win.
Among Hyatt's other recognitions were unanimous and consensus First Team All-America selections as well All-SEC First Team selection.
A 6-foot, 176-poiund prospect, Hyatt earned a NFL Scouting Combine invite and posted a 4.4 second 40-yard dash as well as a 1.5 second 10-yard split. He reached 40 inches in the vertical jump and 11-feet, 3-inch broad jump.
What they're saying
ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard: “Really turned it on during the 2022 season. He averaged just under 19 yards per catch. This guy spent a lot of time — a lot of time — behind defenses.”
