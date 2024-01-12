College football may be over but the NFL still has the playoffs remaining. The final stretch of games leading up to the Super Bowl will feature a number of former Tennessee players looking to help their team lift the Lombardi Trophy. Here's the full bracket and which VFLs will be competing. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Detroit Lions

The most Vols in the NFL reside in Detroit. The lone Tennessee Pro Bowler is Jalen Reeves-Maybin who made the list as a special teamer. Cameron Sutton has also emerged as a key piece of the defense. Emmanuel Moseley began the year as a part of the defense but tore his ACL and is out for the year. Hendon Hooker is the backup quarterback who has recently been activated after his ACL tear.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have one Vol on the roster. Jauan Jennings has played a crucial role at wide receiver. With so many weapons on the offense, he has been mostly used as a blocker which is a role he's excelled in.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs starter at guard is Trey Smith. The offensive lineman has proven to be one of the best players in the draft despite sliding down the draft board.

Los Angeles Rams

The rookie who is off to the hottest start is Byron Young. With the Rams, he has been an elite pass rusher coming in second for sacks among rookies.

Houston Texans

After being traded from the Eagles, Derek Barnett found new life with the Texans. Now, he has become a piece of Houston's defense that it relies on going into the playoffs.

Chicago Browns

The only active player on the roster for Browns is Cedric Tillman. While the rookie hasn't been a big part of the offense, he has seen his share of snaps. On the practice squad is John Kelly Jr. at running back.

Dallas Cowboys

On the Cowboys' practice squad is Princeton Fant. He has been activated previously in the season but will not be on the active roster to begin the playoff run.

Miami Dolphins