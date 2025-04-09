NFL reporter reveals teams meeting with former Tennessee defensive linemen

The NFL draft is quickly approaching.
Under a month away, teams are meeting with prospects as they iron out their draft boards. This includes plenty of Tennessee football players who are moving on to the next level.
Here's who NFL reporter Ian Rapoport says Vols defensive linemen James Pearce Jr. and Omarr Norman-Lott are meeting with.
James Pearce Jr.
Pearce is considered a first-round caliber prospect who will likely go late in the first round or early in the second. Rapaport reports that the Cardinals, Colts, Bengals, Cowboys and Falcons are meeting with him during the process.
All five of these teams have mid-first-round picks. The highest is Dallas with the 12th selection. The worst pick of the group is Cincinnati at pick 17.
There's also a chance Pearce could slip back to a team like the Cowboys at the No. 44 overall pick if he slips out of the first round.
ESPN currently projects Pearce to be taken No. 49 overall by the Bengals, a team he is set to meet with. Other outlets have him going No. 32 (USATODAY) and No. 28 (PFF).
Pearce is coming off a junior season with Tennessee where he recorded 38 tackles, 7.5 sacks and forced a fumble. As a sophomore, he racked up 9.5 sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown.
Omarr Norman-Lott
Norman-Lott is projected to be taken toward the middle of the draft. Rapaport reports that the Bengals, Browns, Bills, Titans, Chiefs, 49ers, Falcons, Bears and Bucs all plan to or have already met with him.
This shows a healthy amount of interest from teams looking to add to their defensive line. It also includes the Titans which would keep him in the state of Tennessee.
ESPN currently projects Norman-Lott to go in the fourth round at the No. 116 overall pick to the Dolphins, a team that is not listed by Rapaport.
He is coming off a senior year and second season with the Vols that saw him produce 18 tackles and four sacks.
