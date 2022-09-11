Throughout the college football offseason, the greatest hype surrounded Tennessee’s offense. Conversely, the greatest worry surrounded the Vols’ defense. Each feeling was held for good reason. Coming into this season, Hendon Hooker and Cedric Tillman led an offense whose deep-threat ability and indelible speed vaulted the Vols to the top of the nation’s stat sheets in 2021. Meanwhile, Tennessee’s 2022 defense was expected to miss graduated players such as Alontae Taylor, Theo Jackson and Matt Butler. Moreover, even with those players factored in last season, the 2021 squad ranked just 62nd in the country in total defense. In short: UT’s offense was expected to set the tone this season. The defense would simply have to catch up and not allow as many points as this electric offense can score on any given day. That may still ring true for other games this season. But Saturday’s second installment of the Johnny Majors Classic was not one of them. Because here came Georgia Tech transfer Wesley Walker, barreling into Pitt starter Kedon Slovis to force a turnover on downs and the first sack of Tennessee’s season at Acrisure Stadium. And here came Tyler Baron, rolling Slovis in a WWE-style strip-sack that put the quarterback out of the game and gave the Vols the football. And here came Trevon Flowers, snagging an interception early and blitzing off the edge late – the latter ending in a sack and a 12-yard loss that all but iced a 34-27 overtime win for No. 24 Tennessee (2-0). The Vols’ defense proved incredibly vital, helping UT overcome an atypically sputtering offense, two fumbles and a blocked punt en route to a sterling road victory over No. 17 Pitt (1-1).

“Defensive effort just in general, absolutely relentless,” said Vols head coach Josh Heupel. “That second, third and fourth quarter, that’s as good a performance as I’ve been around. They got put in a lot of bad positions. From turnovers to short fields with special teams, they reset, they played. Even if we didn’t sack them, we were hitting them.” That constant pressure helped relieve the aforementioned mistakes, as Tennessee had several chances to put the game away if not for its litany of issues. In the first and fourth quarters, UT just couldn’t move the ball. The former was an especially sharp contrast to last year and last week, as the Vols trailed after the first 15 minutes. “Offensively, early, we didn’t do anything to get a drive started,” Heupel said. “We were completely out of rhythm.” The struggles matriculated into the second half, as Tennessee proved unable to clinch the win in regulation. “We have to be better on the offensive side of the football to play all three phases together in the second half,” said Heupel. Throw in UT’s unforced errors, and the Vols grew even choppier. “It says that there’s a lot of learning that needs to go on,” Heupel said. “The fumbles can’t happen, the blocked punt can’t happen. That’s us as coaches and players continuing to get better, and we’ve got to make those strides quickly.” One example of that quickness came in Flowers himself, as the senior endured a personal redemption arc through four quarters of football. Following his early interception, Flowers was posterized via a SportsCenter-worthy hurdle from Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew en route to a 57-yard Panther score.

