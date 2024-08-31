Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws a ball during warm-ups before a football game between Tennessee and Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, August 31, 2024. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

There's something about Nico Iamaleava and his tight ends. After both of his touchdowns in his true freshmen season found tight ends, his first touchdown strike of 2024 also hit the position group. This time, it was a four-yard reception by Ethan Davis that found the checkerboards.

Last season, Iamaleava went 28-for-45 for 314 yards and two touchdowns. He did not throw an interception. He also punched it in three times on the ground, all in his bowl game start against Iowa. Davis caught three passes for 33 yards a long of 19 in his true freshman season. Iamaleava followed this up in the game against Chattanooga with a 36-yard touchdown throw to Dont'e Thornton in the following drive. This was just the second play of the drive after Chris Brazzell caught a pass over the middle. This was Thornton's second touchdown as a Vol after reeling one in against Missouri on a play that held him out the rest of the season. With 7:18 left in the first quarter, Iamaleava was 8-for-8 with 96 yards and two touchdowns.