His 314 passing yards in the first half are a school record for an individual half. This tops the mark set by Tyler Bray against Troy in 2012.

In fact, it only took one half in his 2024 debut.

It didn't take long for Nico Iamaleava to break school records as Tennessee's starter.

This is the first time a Tennessee quarterback has thrown for over 300 yards in a single half.

Iamaleava played in just the first half against Chattanooga and steered the Vols to a 45-0 lead at the break.

He posted 314 yards on 22-for-28 passing and three touchdowns. Two of his strikes found Dont'e Thornton while the first hit tight end Ethan Davis.

Iamaleava also racked up six rushing yards in four rushes despite taking one sack.

He was a five-star recruit in the 2023 class and the No. 2 overall player in the country on Rivals. As a freshman, Iamaleava started in one game while earning a redshirt season. He helped lead Tennessee to a win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl while rushing for three touchdowns and throwing an additional one to tight end Jacob Warren.

In the regular season during his true freshman year, Iamaleava threw one touchdown to tight end McCallan Castles in a homecoming win over UConn.