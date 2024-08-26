PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Nico Iamaleava shouldering early expectations as Tennessee's starter

Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) scores a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Camping World Stadium.
Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) scores a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Camping World Stadium. (Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

Despite his age and inexperience, there isn't any waiting around for Nico Iamaleava to hit his stride as a college quarterback. The expectation is he'll compete at a high level right away.

This will start against Chattanooga on Saturday as he takes the reins of the offense in a regular season game for the first time as a starter.

The physical assets are obvious, so Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is more so looking at the mental side of things when judging him in week one.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0x4Z01fZzhrZlJvP3NpPUhBVXFIZVNNOG95cDZWM2g/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Advertisement

"Play smart football," Heupel said. "Take care of the football. Manage the game extremely well. Communication. Play within yourself and at times, when they present themselves, make plays. And he’s had the opportunity to start the bowl game. I think that was a great experience. Helps propel, create urgency in the offseason. He’s handled himself extremely well here during the course training camp, too. Young quarterback, he’s going to get better as we go through the season. I say that just meaning that every rep you get at that position on game day helps you, as well."

While Heupel believes Iamaleava will get better as he progresses through the season, the expectation is still for him to play at a high level early.

Junior wide receiver Squirrel White doesn't think he'll need to grow into the position. He's already grown throughout the off-season.

"I feel like it won't take any time for him to grow into the position," White said. "He has already grown into the position during fall camp and even in the spring just being that leader for us in that quarterback room and stuff like that."

This trust has extended to the veteran offensive line, as well.

Javontez Spraggins doesn't necessarily look at Iamaleava like a young player. He's new to the role, but he has a full year under his belt inside the program and knows the ins and outs of his job.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything Tennessee HC Josh Heupel said to kick-off game week vs. Chatt

"I mean, he's been with us already so he already knows the program and what to expect," Spraggins said. "Just having that trust in the guy and knowing he's going to get the job done especially with vets around him, that gives you that extra security and I feel that Nico definitely presents that."

With expectations high, the ceiling can be reached with the help of Iamaleava's teammates. This isn't just for young quarterbacks but any signal caller looking to reach the next step.

The primary responsibility of play goes on the quarterback but the whole team around him will need to play their part, as well.

"Well for every quarterback, not just young ones, but for everyone, guys around him playing at a really high level," Heupel said. "Execution is really important. That can be your offensive line and pass protection. It’s being efficient in the run game, staying out of the third-and-long situations. Your skill guys being where they need to be in the pass concept or protection. All those things tie in into it together. At the same time, quarterback has got to make everybody right, too."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2RMME9ObG9na1BFP3NpPXRISHZIU21HVGNtRHMtcGw/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvbmljby1pYW1hbGVhdmEtc2hvdWxkZXJpbmctZWFybHktZXhw ZWN0YXRpb25zLWFzLXRlbm5lc3NlZS1zLXN0YXJ0ZXIiLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnRlbm5lc3Nl ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm5pY28taWFtYWxlYXZhLXNob3VsZGVy aW5nLWVhcmx5LWV4cGVjdGF0aW9ucy1hcy10ZW5uZXNzZWUtcy1zdGFydGVy JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNTEmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK