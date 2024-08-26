The physical assets are obvious, so Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is more so looking at the mental side of things when judging him in week one.

This will start against Chattanooga on Saturday as he takes the reins of the offense in a regular season game for the first time as a starter.

Despite his age and inexperience, there isn't any waiting around for Nico Iamaleava to hit his stride as a college quarterback. The expectation is he'll compete at a high level right away.

"Play smart football," Heupel said. "Take care of the football. Manage the game extremely well. Communication. Play within yourself and at times, when they present themselves, make plays. And he’s had the opportunity to start the bowl game. I think that was a great experience. Helps propel, create urgency in the offseason. He’s handled himself extremely well here during the course training camp, too. Young quarterback, he’s going to get better as we go through the season. I say that just meaning that every rep you get at that position on game day helps you, as well."

While Heupel believes Iamaleava will get better as he progresses through the season, the expectation is still for him to play at a high level early.

Junior wide receiver Squirrel White doesn't think he'll need to grow into the position. He's already grown throughout the off-season.

"I feel like it won't take any time for him to grow into the position," White said. "He has already grown into the position during fall camp and even in the spring just being that leader for us in that quarterback room and stuff like that."

This trust has extended to the veteran offensive line, as well.

Javontez Spraggins doesn't necessarily look at Iamaleava like a young player. He's new to the role, but he has a full year under his belt inside the program and knows the ins and outs of his job.

"I mean, he's been with us already so he already knows the program and what to expect," Spraggins said. "Just having that trust in the guy and knowing he's going to get the job done especially with vets around him, that gives you that extra security and I feel that Nico definitely presents that."

With expectations high, the ceiling can be reached with the help of Iamaleava's teammates. This isn't just for young quarterbacks but any signal caller looking to reach the next step.

The primary responsibility of play goes on the quarterback but the whole team around him will need to play their part, as well.

"Well for every quarterback, not just young ones, but for everyone, guys around him playing at a really high level," Heupel said. "Execution is really important. That can be your offensive line and pass protection. It’s being efficient in the run game, staying out of the third-and-long situations. Your skill guys being where they need to be in the pass concept or protection. All those things tie in into it together. At the same time, quarterback has got to make everybody right, too."