Almost exactly year ago, Tennessee football quarterback Nico Iamaleava was making his first public appearance with the Vols in the Orange and White game.

366 days later, Iamaleava was back inside Neyland Stadium to play in the spring scrimmage — this time as the Vols' starter.

The jump made from year one to two for quarterbacks inside Tennessee's system is noticeable. Simply being around the program helps gain a level of comfort in the operation.

"Just there’s so much growth like from any quarterback as they go through the early stages of learning what it takes to play college football," said head coach Josh Heupel. "How intentional, how much time he spends inside of the building which leads to the understanding of what we’re doing offensively. Understanding the why behind it is really important for players, as well. The structures of defenses, protections, being able to understand when you’re hot, when you gotta get rid of the ball out of your hands, how to slide protections and get yourself in good matchups.

"Our quarterbacks control a lot more than people think in our run game and just continued growth there. Got really good command. He does a great job being intentional in a leadership role, communication role, in one-on-one situations. Gonna have to continue to grow as a leader inside of our program as he goes through his career. That’s typical of every young quarterback."

Iamaleava credits his preparation heading into the season for this improved grasp of the offense.

This accumulated in a successful Orange and White Game where he threw for 96 yards and a touchdown on 7-for-9 passing. The highlight of this effort was a 27-yard touchdown strike to Chas Nimrod to cap off a 75-yard drive that took just five plays and less than two minutes of a running clock.

"I mean, obviously, I think I’ve got more of a grasp of the offense, what we’re trying to do," said Iamaleava. "Just coming to this year, preparing the way that we’ve been preparing with our whole QB room, me and Gaston (Moore), and continuing to work every day. Yeah, man, I think that’s been our whole mindset this year."

Heupel admitted Iamaleava's biggest area of growth needs to come in the leadership department. While this isn't uncommon for young quarterbacks thrust into the starting position early in their career, there is still more that will be expected from the redshirt freshman.

At the moment, he's proven to be capable of doing so in one-on-one situations, but addressing the team is something that the coaching staff is hoping he can grow into.

"I’ve been working on just being more vocal with the guys, being louder for them when I need to be," said Iamaleava. "When addressing the offense, when it needs to be addressed. And yeah, I think I’ve been taking good steps and being more vocal with the guys."

Now, he will have the summer to continue his preparation for his first season as the team's starter. He has one start under his belt in the Citrus Bowl win over Iowa, but all other appearances came in low pressure relief spots.